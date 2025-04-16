Podell named Mountain Division Basketball Coach of the Year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway High School’s boys varsity basketball head coach, Erik Podell, was just named the Union County Conference Mountain Division Coach of the Year by NJ.com.

Podell led the team this past season to a 15-12 record overall and a 7-4 conference record, along with two Union County tournament wins, reaching the quarterfinal round.

“I’m incredibly honored to be named the NJ.com UCC Mountain Division Coach of the Year, but this is truly a ‘Staff of the Year’ award,” he said. “I’m only as good as my assistants – coaches Ryan VanVliet, Brian Brown and La Dante Berry-White – whose dedication and passion drive our success. This journey has been three years in the making and we’re just getting started. Above all, this is about our players and the impact we have on their lives. I’d also like to thank our families for their unwavering support, sacrifice and presence at every game. We couldn’t do it without you.”

Congratulations to Podell for being named the NJ.com UCC Mountain Division coach of the year. It was an incredible season for the RHS boys team.

Article by Samir Williams

Photos Courtesy of David Brighouse