Shakespeare returns to Union County with ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners and the city of Plainfield are sponsoring a free screening of the 2021 film “The Tragedy of Macbeth” at the Plainfield Performing Arts Center, 724 Park Ave. in Plainfield, on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.

“The 2021 version of ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is a wonderful film adaptation of a William Shakespeare work,” said Commissioner Chairperson Rebecca Williams. “Union County is proud to sponsor this free cultural event in conjunction with the city of Plainfield for our residents.”

A powerful adaptation of Shakespeare’s play, the film stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as the iconic married couple willing to go to any means to take power over 11th-century Scotland. Nominated for three Academy Awards, including best actor for Washington, this is a compelling vision of a timeless work.

“We continue to present a diverse lineup of arts and cultural events at the Plainfield Performing Arts Center. The county of Union is a great partner and supporter of the arts here in Plainfield, and we’re proud to have their support and collaboration as we present this film screening of a beloved and acclaimed play. We hope to see our residents as well as friends from neighboring municipalities come out and enjoy this theatrical treat,” said Plainfield Mayor Adrian O. Mapp.

To attend, register at ucnj.org/reserve, as space is limited. “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is rated R and is for mature audiences. The screening is open to all Union County residents.