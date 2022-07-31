Plainfield native serves at Naval Aviation Schools Command

PENSACOLA, FLA — Ensign Jacqueline McNulla, a native of Plainfield, is serving the U.S. Navy at Naval Aviation Schools Command.

As a student at NASC, McNulla is serving among sailors, Marines and guardsmen developing the skills needed to be combat-ready aviation professionals. NASC is located at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., and provides an educational foundation in technical training, character development and professional leadership.

McNulla joined the Navy five years ago and serves as a student naval aviator.

Photo Courtesy of Megan Brown