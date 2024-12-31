Pilot program launched to fund career-defining student internships

UNION, NJ — Kean University’s new Professional Development Internship Fund pilot program will provide substantial financial support to help students secure and complete valuable internship experiences.

The groundbreaking initiative offers qualified students $2,500 stipends for unpaid internships, along with $250 supplemental grants to cover professional expenses such as transportation and business attire.

Following Board of Trustees approval on Saturday, Dec. 7, the program will launch in 2025 with an initial $200,000 investment.

“Internships are a vital bridge between academic learning and professional success,” said Kean University President Lamont O. Repollet. “This program underscores our commitment to equity by ensuring all students, regardless of their financial circumstances, have access to these foundational experiences. Removing barriers to internships helps our students prepare for a competitive job market and strengthens our inclusive community.”

To qualify for the program, students must have completed at least 60 credits, maintain a minimum grade-point average of 2.8 and meet internship hour and duration requirements.

The comprehensive program extends beyond financial assistance, incorporating essential career development training through workshops on resume crafting, interview skills and internship success strategies. Participants will also collaborate with Kean alumni on promotional initiatives to help secure long-term donor support for the program.

“This initiative exemplifies Kean University’s forward-thinking approach to career preparation,” said Felice Vazquez, senior vice president for planning and special counsel to the president. “Many Kean students work at least one job during their time in college, so taking an unpaid internship is very challenging. By launching this pilot program, we are empowering students to gain the real-world experiences they need to thrive in their chosen fields.”

The university will conduct rigorous evaluation of the program’s impact on key metrics including student retention, career outcomes and post-graduation employment. This data will guide future program refinements and potential expansion.

“Every element of this program is designed with the student experience in mind,” said John C. Raue, assistant vice president for strategic initiatives. “We are committed to evaluating how this pilot adds value to students’ academic and professional journeys, while continuously refining its approach to maximize impact.”

