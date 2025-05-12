Petey gives children a very ‘pawsome’ reading experience at Kenilworth Library

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

KENILWORTH, NJ — Children at the Kenilworth Public Library recently got the opportunity to practice their reading skills with Petey, Marisa Corrigan’s certified therapy dog. He’s a rescue from Oklahoma. Corrigan believes he may be about 4 years old.

Alexis, 10, read “Mr. Happy,” a book by Roger Hargreaves, to him as Scarlett, 10, rubbed his belly.

“It’s fun,” said Alexis. “Something you don’t get to do much.”

Scarlett mentioned that her dog died and Petey reminded her of those fond memories of having a pet.

“Petey’s a sweetheart,” said Robin Koerner, coordinator of children’s services at the Kenilworth Public Library. “He’s super gentle. He’s a mush.”

“He really is special,” said Corrigan, who lives in Summit and is a language arts teacher in Westfield. “He has a gentle soul. He makes people feel loved.”

Petey has been to Kenilworth Public Library many times and there has been a gamut of ages and different types of readers. “Early readers, reluctant readers, readers who speak English as a second language,” said Koerner. “Sometimes, we have older kids who just want to have the experience of reading aloud with a very sweet dog. I love to see the kids excited.”

Mila, 11, read “Yertle the Turtle and Other Stories,” by Dr. Seuss, to Petey. She said, “I love dogs!”

She said she doesn’t have a dog, but her neighbors have a poodle.

Mila also said she is pushing herself to read more and is currently reading “Little Women,” by Louisa May Alcott. “It’s really a good book with a lot of meaning,” she said. “I like comic books and graphic novels.”

Kingston, 8, is a regular who reads to Petey when he comes to the library. He read “There Was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Fly” as he gently held Petey’s paw.

“He’s a good little dog,” said Kingston.

Reading to therapy dogs – or a child’s own household pet – can help children develop empathy and self-esteem. Dogs are great for helping children feel supported, which is why they really enjoy reading to them.

At the library, readers register for a 15-minute visit with Petey.

To learn more about the Kenilworth Public Library, visit: https://kenilworthlibrary.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta