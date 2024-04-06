People come out to enjoy the Easter Scavenger Hunt in Union Center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — The Easter Bunny had a secret message.

Children were encouraged to unlock the message by visiting participating businesses and grabbing an egg, which was filled with a special treat. Children had to visit all locations in order to unscramble the message.

There were also goodie bags, balloon twisting, face painting, OMG Bubbles, the Easter Bunny, character photos and games.

The event was Easter weekend at Union Center and was sponsored by the township of Union and the Union Special Improvement District. William Reyes, administrator, said, “The event brings out residents and visitors to our center. Over 15 businesses are participating.”

Rosanny Duran, of Union, was there with her 3-year-old daughter Helen for the first time. She said she loved everything about the event, especially the face painting.

Cristina Terrezza had an Easter bean bag toss table. She said the children were “loving it too much,” because they didn’t want to leave.

William Johnson, of Union, is a former resident of Manhattan. It was the first time he and his family attended the event. “It’s family-oriented,” he said. “A good, young, growing community of families.”

Autumn, 11, of West Orange, was busy trying to crack the Scavenger Hunt puzzle. She said the restaurants of Union are “really nice.”

Reagan, 9, of Union, agreed that the Scavenger Hunt code was hard. Nevertheless, she was enjoying herself. “There’s a lot of fun things to do,” she said enthusiastically.

Silvio Valladares, owner of Fruit Republique Juicery, said, “The event represents what township is. I’m happy to be here and welcome kids to our establishment.”

Juan Lopez, owner of Conca D’Oro Italian Pastry Shop, said the event brings a lot of activities to the center. It is also helpful for business. Children come in to get the eggs and parents purchase products to bring home. “It’s good help for small business owners,” he said.

Conca D’Oro Italian Pastry Shop was in business for 89 years. Lopez began working there in 1990 and bought the business in 2002.

Joe Leo, owner of Here’s the Story Bookstore, said, “It’s a fun, nice day to see so many kids and family come out. It’s been a tradition for many years.”

Other businesses who participated in the Scavenger Hunt included Beyond Nails, Bradshaw Creative Services, Flamin Feathers, 20th Legislative District Office, Peruvian Flavors Restaurant, The Pink Room Shapewear and Fitness, Piri Piri BBQ, Sabor De Mi Tierra, Norma’s Flowers and Union Public Library.

To learn more about the township of Union and the Union Special Improvement District, visit: https://www.uniontownship.com/232/Union-Center-Business-District.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta