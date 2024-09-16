Paws and All Pet Meet and Greet is hosted at Rahway Recreation Center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Pets were putting their best paw forward as they gathered recently at the Paws and All Pet Meet and Greet at Rahway Recreation Center. The event was presented by Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. and the city of Rahway’s Municipal Council. It was an opportunity for pet owners to obtain pet licenses and free rabies vaccines for cats and dogs; to get to know local pet businesses; and to participate in activities for dogs. There were also pet owner information tables and giveaways.

“It’s a great opportunity,” said Bret Lieb, of Winfield Park, who was there with his dog, Brooklyn, who got her rabies shot.

Veterinarian Dr. Phyllis King was there, administering the shots to prevent rabies. “It’s a deadly disease,” she said. She further explained that the fatal virus attacks the central nervous system, causing severe brain disease and death, if left untreated.

Lily Rivera, administrative assistant for the city of Rahway, said, “We love to enjoy our pets. We’re a pet friendly city.”

Jeremy Myles, who also works for the city of Rahway, had an art table where dogs could put their paws in paint to create a paw print. “Some came out good,” he said.

Beth Battinelli, of Rahway, was there with her shih-poo, Phoebe. “It’s so much fun,” she said. “It’s a good way to get a license. She just turned a year old and she got a vaccination.”

Pupz Club is a dog boarding company in Rahway. Sisters Justyna and Ania Kuczaj are co-owners. They have been in business for five years.

Justyna said, “This is the second time we’re at the event. It’s definitely great, seeing so many people having dogs. There are 10 luxury apartments in Rahway, all dog-friendly.”

Neisha Martin and Felicia Morales were there with their cat, Aura, and Prince, their pom-chi mix. “It’s a pet-friendly community,” said Martin. “We live across the street.”

Chantale Green was there with her miniature Goldendoodle, who received free shots and a dog license. “Treats are an added plus,” Green said.

Mike Gonzalez and Abby Zhou were there with their dog, Lucky. “It’s great! We love coming,” said Gonzalez.

De Zheng, of the Rahway Health Department, said, “We welcome everyone with pets. The turnout was successful.”

Amanda Figueiredo, also of Rahway Health Department, said, “We see dogs and cats everywhere. Cats on leashes, or people pushing them in carriages. It’s literally their child. Rahway is a very pet-friendly town.”

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta and Courtesy of Beth Battinelli