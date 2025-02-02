Paws & All Pet Meet and Greet is all the rage at the Rahway Recreation Center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Families came out with their four-legged friends for a fun-filled afternoon recently.

The Rahway Recreation Center hosted Paws & All. It was a pet meet and greet and so much more for residents of Rahway. The event was presented by Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. and the Rahway City Council.

It was an opportunity for pet owners to get licenses, as well as free rabies vaccines for both cats and dogs, 7 months or older. There were activities for dogs, such as paw prints, photo opportunities and a swimming pool filled with balls with which to play.

Yojana Rubiano of the Rahway Health Department was handing out important animal-related literature, such as preparing your pets for disasters, rabies and wildlife.

Duane Okun, who works with the Rahway Recreation Department, was helping out at the “Paw Prints in Paint” table.

Charles Kaminski, who works with the Rahway Fire Department, was there with his 2-year-old standard poodle, Fifi. He said he takes Fifi camping and to the beach. “She’s family,” he said. “She’s great. Once I got her, my life improved. Working in the Fire Department, I see a lot of sad things. I go home and she’s happy to see me. She’s an angel. She listens. She’s great with kids. She plays with them. She’s my very first pet. She’s so easy.”

Richard Chavez was there with his 1-year-old French bulldog, Bruno. Chavez says he loves Bruno’s goofiness.

Traci Pizzi was there with Lia, her 2-year-old Morkie – a mix of a Maltese and a Yorkie – and her neighbor, Maureen Haggerty, who walks Lia.

“She’s so much fun,” said Haggerty. “She’s a good, good dog.”

Pizzi considers Lia “family.” She said, “It’s just me and her. She’s my best friend.”

Jeannette Rubio was there with her dog Mila who is a Chug – a mix of Chihuahua and Pug. “She’s really docile,” said Rubio. “Very friendly. Friendly to people, dog selective.”

Mila was rescued from Georgia. “She was on the ‘kill’ list,” said Rubio. “She’s good. I have no problems with her. She likes to go to Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks.”

Nivonna Duncan brought her 4-year-old dog, Ginger, to the event to socialize. “She loves to play with her ball and balloons,” said Duncan. “I like the Paw Prints and meeting people.”

Laniyah, 9, was there with her cat Queenie, who she said is affectionate. “She likes to give kisses,” she said.

Her sister, Ciara Roberts, received her cat, Potato, as a sweet 16 gift two years ago. “She’s my emotional support animal. She’s loving,” said Roberts.

The sisters also have a dog named Leah who is little but thinks she’s a pit bull.

Photos by By Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta