Parish commemorates 75th anniversary with ‘faith-filled and joyful’ Mass

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

KENILWORTH, NJ — The Church of St. Theresa commemorated 75 years of service to the Kenilworth community by celebrating an Anniversary Mass led by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Addressing more than 500 parishioners and attendees, Tobin stressed the importance of listening at all times, especially when it comes to hearing God’s plan for them. He also urged them to listen closely to their peers, paying particular attention to the poor, sick and marginalized. Ultimately, the cardinal did much listening himself during the post-liturgy gala, warmly conversing with many of the 200 parish community members gathered for an evening of dancing and fraternity at Galloping Hills Caterers in Union. Auxiliary Bishop Elias R. Lorenzo, regional bishop for Union County, and other local clergy were present, as well.

“The celebration and gala dinner were a resounding success,” said Father Giovanni Rizzo, pastor of the Church of St. Theresa. “Both celebrations were faith-filled and joyful thanks to the vibrant spirit and dedication of our community.”

This was not the first time the Church of St. Theresa acknowledged its 75th year. Earlier this summer, the parish marked its founding date – June 19, 1949 – with a celebratory Mass led by Lorenzo. During his visit, the auxiliary bishop blessed a new statue of St. Theresa that had been erected in the anniversary’s honor. The parish community then enjoyed a block party, which included rides, games, and a food truck.

For more information about the Church of St. Theresa in Kenilworth, visit www.thechurchofsttheresa.org.

Photos Courtesy of the Church of St. Theresa and Bishop Elias R. Lorenzo