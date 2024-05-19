Panel discussion on writing to be hosted

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — “So You Want to Be a Writer! Panel Discussion” will be hosted at the Springfield Free Public Library, 66 Mountain Ave., Springfield, on May 20, at 7 p.m. If you have thought or dreamed of becoming a writer or if you are a writer and want some great tips on how to market, edit or get an agent, this is the place for you.

Five authors will discuss their trials, tribulations and success in the publishing world and answer questions from the audience.

Debra Green, author of “Mahjong at Mara’s” and “The Convention of Wives,” has an interest in interpersonal dynamics, history and tradition that informs the stories she writes. A former hospital administrator and grant writer, she lives with her husband, David, in Scotch Plains, where they raised their three children. For more information or to plan an author event, email her at [email protected].

Robin Rosen Chang is the author of the poetry collection, “The Curator’s Notes,” published by Terrapin Books, and a 2023 New Jersey Council on the Arts fellow. Her poems have appeared or are forthcoming in Alaska Quarterly Review, Michigan Quarterly Review, Plume, Verse Daily, American Literary Review and elsewhere. She was an honorable mention for the Spoon River Review’s 2019 Editor’s Prize and winner of the Oregon Poetry Association’s Fall 2018 Poet’s Choice Award.

Anthony Giordano writes plays and novels. He has had more than 30 productions of his published on histage.com and still unpublished plays in 22 states and three continents. He has a published young adult novel, “Another Boring Summer …. Again,” which is available on Amazon’s Kindle.

Eva Lesko Natiello is the New York Times and USA TODAY bestselling author of psychological thrillers, “The Memory Box” and “Following you.” As a sought-after speaker at conferences and literary festivals nationwide, Natiello speaks about creativity, publishing, book marketing and the writer’s life. She is book marketing and self-publishing consultant, having assisted hundreds of authors to publish and market their books. Natiello is a member of Authors Guild and International Thriller Writers and a former vice president of Global Communications for Estée Lauder Inc.

Carrie Hayes was born in New York City. Before coming out of the writing closet, Hayes did everything from selling vacuum cleaners to working in show business. She taught school, waited tables and worked in corporate America until she ultimately ended up as an interior designer. By the time Hayes turned 50, writing was no longer a secret. At the age of 56, she published her first novel, “Naked Truth or Equality,” which is the story of the first woman to run for president of the United States. At the age of 59, she published her second novel, “Well Dressed Lies,” which was a sequel to the first. Carrie just turned 60 and is hard at work on her third novel, which takes place in London during the Blitz. You can find her at Medium.com and on Substack where she also has a podcast called “Angry Dead Women.” Hayes lives in Plainfield. For more about Hayes, check out carriehayeswrites.com.