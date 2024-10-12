‘Paint Rahway Pink’ kicks off at Rahway Train Station Plaza

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — “Paint Rahway Pink” is a month-long initiative to increase breast cancer awareness.

The city of Rahway and Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. partnered with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, to present a series of programs and events for the month of October. Events began on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Rahway Train Station Plaza, with the “Paint Rahway Pink” kick-off event and flag-raising ceremony. Many came wearing pink to show their support for breast cancer awareness.

Noelia Haro Mendoza was one of the artists who displayed her work that was inspired by the cause. “My aunt had cancer. She got through the stages. She survived. There’s so many people going through that that we don’t know about,” she said. The other young artists included Jay’lnn Diggs, Nashan Cadet, Zofia Ehrig and Elaana Hayes.

Faith Moorehead, of Rahway, said, “It’s a significant event to mark such a serious disease and bring more awareness. The person next to you can be affected. There are things people can do to be healthy; preventative care.”

Lydia Garcia, of Rahway, said, “It’s beautiful to see the community gathering. My niece was diagnosed two years ago. She fought. She won. She had surgery. A year later, she had a baby.”

Andrea Alvare, director of theRahway Department of Health, was the first speaker behind the podium. She said, “This flag represents fighters, those still battling and those who lost. This flag serves as a powerful symbol of hope.”

Giacobbe said, “Breast cancer affects all of us. It knows no boundaries. As we raise this flag, let it serve as a symbol of hope. Together, we can raise awareness and fight this battle. Dress pink throughout the month. Let’s transform our town to a vibrancy of pink. Together, let’s paint this town pink and inspire hope for the future.”

Alvare then asked for a moment of silence “to remember those who fight with breast cancer and those we lost.”

Lisa Gomez, a nurse at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway, said, “It’s truly an honor to stand before you today. Millions of women – and men – fight this disease. With that diagnosis comes fear. When breast cancer is detected early, life expectancy jumps to 99%. Get regular screenings. There are resources that are free. No one goes without critical care. A healthy lifestyle makes a difference. Small consistent steps. But let’s be honest, breast cancer doesn’t discriminate.”

For more information about the “Paint Rahway Pink” events, visit: www.cityofrahway.com/health.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta