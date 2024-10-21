Paint Rahway Pink: Cancer Walk and Resource Fair is hosted

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway’s Breast Cancer Awareness programs continued with a Cancer Walk and Resource Fair. The event took place on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Rahway Train Station Plaza, part of the month-long extravaganza. It was a morning filled with vendor resources, yoga, meditation, Zumba, face painters, balloon sculptors, hearing a DJ play great music and having the chance to walk alongside breast cancer survivors – who could be a family member, friend or colleague.

Some of the resource vendors included Epic, Marcelino Therapy Services LLC, Union County Office of Health Management, RWJBarnabas Health and ScreenNJ.

Evelyn Fuertes, program coordinator with ScreenNJ, said, “We provide cancer prevention services to everyone in New Jersey, state-wide. We help people find screenings, for un- and under-insured.” They also have a life saver mobile health unit statewide. They are in partnership with the Department of Health, Rutgers Cancer Institute.

Mimi Taylor, yoga teacher from Arista Yoga and Holistic Wellness in Rahway, said, “We’re painting the town pink! Thank you to the great city of Rahway. We love you all!” She continued to lead a gentle yoga class that could be done off the mat, in an office, at home or “anywhere you can breathe.”

Cynthia Minter, of Rahway, is a 15-year breast cancer survivor. “I have issues, but I’m blessed,” she said. “I get checked every four months.”

Lori B. Gorczyca isn’t a survivor, but she supports survivors with her hair shop in Clark, Wigs Naturally by Lori B. They are giving away free wigs all month to anyone battling breast cancer or to anyone who is a survivor. “We’ve been primarily serving cancer patients for 40 years,” she said.

Paula Braxton is a 5-year survivor who was surrounded by good friends supporting her. “I’m feeling great,” she said. “I see the breast doctor next month.” Braxton shared that she is no longer on medication. She advised, “Get checked. God is good. I’m blessed. The key thing is, detecting early.”

Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. was there with his wife, Laura, and his mother, Gina Giacobbe-Bost, who is a 19-year survivor but recently was re-diagnosed with breast, liver, and bone cancer. “I’m fighting. I’m healing,” she said and shared that, last year at this time, she was in a wheelchair.

Rosemaria Frelish, of Avenel, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 but is now several years cancer free. “Praise the Lord, I feel better,” she said.

Linda Daddario, of Rahway, has been free of cancer for one year. Though she’s feeling good, she said, “It’s weird. How do you get your life back?” She takes “me time” by walking and journaling – a lot. She’s back at work, too. “I like to be out and do things, exercise and take care of my body,” she said.

To learn more about Rahway Paint the Town Pink, visit: https://www.cityofrahway.org/606/Paint-The-Town-Pink-2024.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta