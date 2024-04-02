Opera Gems to be presented at UCPAC’s Main Stage

RAHWAY, NJ — An evening of opera’s most treasured masterpieces will be presented by New Jersey Opera Theater at the Union County Performing Arts Center’s Main Stage, 1601 Irving St., Rahway, on Friday, April 5, at 7 p.m.

NJ Opera Theater’s Opera Gems concert will be a treasure chest filled with soaring arias, duets and ensembles by your favorite composers. Selections will include “La Donna è Mobile,” from “Rigoletto”; The Queen of the Night’s aria, from “The Magic Flute”; “Vissi d’arte,” from “Tosca”; “The Ride of the Valkyries” and much more. New Jersey Opera Theater’s cast includes artists from The Metropolitan Opera. It is rolling out the red carpet for you, so dash the paparazzi in your finest evening attire. A private Meet & Greet VIP cocktail reception with the cast is available after the show.

The Opera Gems cast consists of pianists David Maiullo and Richard Nechamkin; sopranos Roseanne Ackerley, Jennifer Borghi, Analía Corpas, Julianne Froehlich, Elizabeth Honer, Tara Jamshidian, Sujung Kim, Casandra Lamotte, Anita Lyons, Elizabeth Perryman, Lori Rohrs, Julia Rolwing, Tami Schwartz and Elisabeth Shoup; mezzo-sopranos Laura Kate Garner, Lorraine Helvick, Anna Viemeister and Brittany Walker; tenors Jax Hassler, Adam Klein, Joseph Mayon and Mathew Tartza; baritones Robert Garner and Charles Schneider; and bass Steven Fredericks.