Open House at the new Cranford YMCA is on Sept. 15

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford YMCA is hosting an open house on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the newly renovated location on Centennial Avenue in Cranford. The event is an excellent opportunity for individuals and families to explore the facility, learn about the variety of new programs and services available, and connect with the community.

During the open house, visitors are invited to tour the Y, enjoy open lap and family swim, participate in class demos, engage in family-friendly activities, win giveaways and more. The event is free and open to the community.

The Cranford YMCA is a partnership between the Westfield Area YMCA and the township of Cranford, located at 401 Centennial Ave. For more information about Cranford YMCA programs, visit www.westfieldynj.org/cranford-ymca or call 908-709-7260.

Photo Courtesy of Kristy Cerini