OneInMath helps strengthen students’ math skills

LINDEN, NJ — Math is a subject needed in many aspects of life. But only 16 percent of high school teenagers are proficient in mathematics and interested in a career in STEM.

OneInMath is a program that is changing that. It’s a free, self-paced supervised program designed to help young students in kindergarten through third grade to master mathematics skills and build a strong foundation in their early years, and also help high school students to develop into better leaders as they enter college.

Shaan Barai, 16, a session lead at OneInMath, recently brought the program to Linden Public Library. He and eight other volunteer tutors meet there every Saturday, from 11 a.m. to noon, tutoring students. And it’s free!

The program was started in spring 2024 and it’s going very well. It was started with six students and grew to 25, with an additional 25 on the waiting list.

Shaan lives in Warren and is a junior at The Pingry School in Basking Ridge. But instead of going to his own town, he saw the need in Linden. He said, “There’s a lot of great potential, but they can’t afford private tutoring.”

Even though the program is free of charge, it’s not a “drop in” program. They are still planning the spring term, which will run from Jan. 11 to May 3, 2025. The fall term is currently in session and will end when schools have their winter break.

“I have three wonderful students,” said Shaan. “They made a lot of progress. I feel, with students, every volunteer has a special connection. Students look up to their tutor.”

What’s important about the high school volunteer tutors is that they’ve already been through what the students are going through now. “Most kids can’t focus that well,” said Shaan. “They (the volunteer tutors) are gentle with the kids. They let them have fun. We focus on different concepts of math. It’s a one-on-one based program for students who reside in Linden.”

Shaan got involved with OneInMath during his freshman year. He was looking for various activities in which to get involved.

“I thought this was really interesting,” he said. “It took me over a year to set it up in Linden and I’m so happy I did. I had to email a lot of libraries. It’s quite frustrating to get turned down. I ended up in a perfect place. I feel like there’s more of a need there.”

As for success rates, Shaan says they don’t have data, but when he talks to parents, they say their children really excel. “We help kids understand the concept of math, wherever they are at,” he said. “I’m very proud of all my students. Sometimes, school could be very stressful. But in this program, we try to make it as interactive as possible, so kids can feel comfortable.”

Each of the eight volunteer tutors has three or four students at their table.

“Volunteers are passionate about math,” said Shaan. “I really love math. I might want to major in math. Math is important because it opens up so many doors for kids. It’s opened up a lot of doors for me. Learning math is a great foundation to study skills and go to college and go into a very fulfilling career – a lucrative, high-paying career. Math and reading skills are most important. They’ll have good grades. I think this program is changing the lives of many students. I think it’s amazing. All of our parents and all of our students think this is a great program to attend.”

With so many Linden students on the waiting list, Shaan said they are seeking volunteers. Volunteer opportunities are open to any high school student who is excelling and has a passion for math.

“I would love to see Linden High School students volunteer,” said Shaan.

Those interested in volunteering for OneInMath may contact Shaan directly at [email protected].

Photo Courtesy of Nitika Barai