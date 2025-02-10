One arrested on firearms charges during Cranford police motor vehicle stop

CRANFORD, NJ — An Essex County man was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm during a motor vehicle stop on Centennial Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

At approximately 10:33 p.m., Officer Rameil King stopped a red 2017 Hyundai for moving violations in the area of Centennial Avenue and Raritan Road. Subsequently, Officer Nicolette Tufano was dispatched as King’s back-up. During the motor vehicle investigation, King located a loaded firearm. The suspect, later identified as passenger Foday Kailer, 24, of Irvington, was taken into custody without incident.

Kailer was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun containing 10 rounds of ammunition.

Kailer was charged with second-degree possession of a firearm and fourth-degree possession of large capacity magazines. At the time of this arrest, Kailer was committed to the Union County Jail pending a detention hearing.