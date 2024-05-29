Oak Knoll School selects next Upper School Division head

SUMMIT, NJ — Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child has selected Laura Hollenbaugh as the next Upper School Division head of the school’s all-girls 7-12 middle and high school.

Hollenbaugh comes to Oak Knoll from Mount St. Dominic Academy in Caldwell where she is the principal of the all-girls high school. She will succeed Kathryn McGroarty, who will assume the position of Upper School Division head at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, a private, coeducational day and boarding school for grades PK-12 in Georgia.

“As someone who is deeply committed to empowering young women, fostering inclusivity and cultivating an environment of continuous learning for students and adults alike within a framework of Catholic values, I am grateful for this opportunity to share my passion and sense of purpose as an educational leader with the Oak Knoll community,” said Hollenbaugh, who will assume the position at Oak Knoll in July.

Prior to joining Mount St. Dominic, Hollenbaugh was assistant principal for Academics at Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey. Previously at Don Bosco, she was a school counselor, supporting the academic, emotional and social growth of students, as well as a social studies teacher.

“Laura is a dynamic and passionate educator with a comprehensive background in single-gender schools,” said Jennifer G. Landis, Oak Knoll School head. “Her impressive blend of leadership, compassion and deep understanding of faith-based education made Laura the clear first choice. Her extensive experience in nurturing young women to become confident, conscientious leaders stood out as critical for guiding our students in a world that demands both academic excellence and moral integrity.”

Hollenbaugh earned her undergraduate degree in psychology from Columbia University and master’s degrees from Seton Hall University in school counseling and St. Peter’s University in educational leadership.

