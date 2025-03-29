North and South football to square off in 47th annual Phil Simms All-Star Football Classic

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Two Union County players excelled on defense last year to help the North squad produce an historic gridiron triumph.

Nine players from Union County high schools are listed on the first North roster for this June’s annual showcase.

Which of them might help the North to another victory in less than three months?

The 47th annual Phil Simms NJ North/South All-Star Football Classic is scheduled for Sunday, June 8, at Kean University’s Alumni Stadium in Union.

The annual Girls Flag Football Game will kick off first at noon, followed by the North-South Game at 2:30 p.m.

The North beat the South 37-12 in last year’s first girls flag football game. At halftime of the 2023 North-South Game, girls flag football was introduced, with the girls playing a brief exhibition game to show off the new sport, which is now growing in New Jersey high schools.

After the first girls flag football game last year, the North then held on to defeat the South, 20-18, for its first four-game winning streak in the series. The North now also leads the series for the first time at 21-20-1.

It took 45 years, the first game was played in 1979, but the North finally has the lead. The North won the last four games played by one point, five, four and two points.

The South last won in 2018 by the score of 38-16 at Kean. The game has been played at Kean every year since 2009, with the exception of 2014, when it was contested at Piscataway High School.

There was no game in 2002, because of inclement weather, and in 2020 and 2021, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Media Day was at Piscataway High School for the longest time before it was moved to Kean for 2023 and 2024, which provided a lot more room. This year, the powers-that-be decided to have two Media Days, one for the North players and their parents and one for the South players and their parents.

North Media Day was to be at Irvington High School on Tuesday, March 25. The South Media Day was to be at Barnegat High School on Wednesday, March 26.

Linebackers Myles Hamilton of Linden High School and Tyler Kessel of Summit High School made key plays on defense to help lift the North to last year’s victory. Kessel was named the North’s Defensive MVP and Hamilton was honored with the North’s Ken Trimmer Award for Excitement and Enthusiasm.

Linden and Summit have representation once again, with offensive lineman Joe Mesko of Linden and safety Oscar Marx of Summit selected to play for the North in this June’s clash.

Union County’s seven other players that were selected include wide receiver Antoine Blount of Elizabeth High School, offensive lineman Jack Martin of Westfield High School, quarterback T.J. Munn of New Providence High School, offensive lineman-center Babadara Olowe of Union High School, offensive lineman Dylan Randis of Governor Livingston High School, defensive tackle Michael Scotti of Cranford High School and defensive end Kevin Taylor of Rahway High School.

Scotti is Cranford’s first player in the game since standout placekicker Valentino Ambrosio participated in the 2018 contest.

Union County players on the North roster for the June 8 Phil Simms game

WR Antoine Blount, Elizabeth, (5-8, 160)

OL Jack Martin, Westfield, (6-4, 280)

S Oscar Marx, Summit, (6-1, 180)

OL Joe Mesko, Linden, (6-5, 290)

QB T.J. Munn, New Providence, (6-2, 210)

OL-C Babadara Olowe, Union, (6-0, 260)

OL Dylan Randis, Governor Livingston, (6-6, 270)

DT Michael Scotti, Cranford, (6-2, 265)

DE Kevin Taylor, Rahway, (6-1, 215)

When the North lost the 2018 game the South had a three-game lead in the series. Both teams had one three-game winning streak before the North’s latest four-game win streak. The South won three in a row from 1981 to 1983 and the North from 2004 to 2006. The North also put together a 3-0-1 streak from 1984 to 1987.

In last year’s state playoffs, Elizabeth reached the sectional semifinals in North 2, Group 5 and Cranford the same in North 2, Group 3. New Providence reached the North 2, Group 1 final, falling at undefeated Cedar Grove High School.

North–South scoreboard

North leads for first time at 21-20-2 and is on a first-time four-game winning streak

2024: North 20, South 18 – at Kean University

2023: North 10, South 6 – at Kean University

2022: North 21, South 16 – at Kean University

2021: No game because of the COVID-19 pandemic

2020: No game because of the COVID-19 pandemic

2019: North 24, South 23 – at Kean University

2018: South 38, North 16 – at Kean University

2017: South 30, North 22 – at Kean University

2016: North 7, South 0 – at Kean University

2015: South 23, North 21 – at Kean University

2014: South 20, North 14 – at Piscataway High School

2013: North 54, South 8 – at Kean University

2012: North 14, South 7 – at Kean University

2011: South 21, North 14 – at Kean University

2010: North 17, South 3 – at Kean University

2009: South 7, North 0 – at Kean University

2008: North 31, South 25 – at Rutgers Stadium

2007: South 14, North 7 – at Rutgers Stadium

2006: North 31, South 16 – at Rutgers Stadium

2005: North 9, South 7 – at Rutgers Stadium

2004: North 26, South 21 – at Rutgers Stadium

2003: South 3, North 0 – at Rutgers Stadium

2002: No game was played at Rutgers

because of inclement weather before kickoff.

2001: North 24, South 0 – at Rutgers Stadium

2000: South 20, North 5 – at Rutgers Stadium

1999: South 22, North 19 – at Rutgers Stadium

1998: North 33, South 31 – at Rutgers Stadium

1997: South 28, North 24 – at The College of New Jersey

1996: South 32, North 23 – at Rutgers Stadium

1995: North 37, South 15 – at Rutgers Stadium

1994: South 21, North 16 – at Trenton State College

1993: South 9, North 8 – at Giants Stadium

1992: North 7, South 7 (tie) – at Giants Stadium

1991: North 26, South 12 – at Giants Stadium

1990: North 14, South 10 – at Rutgers Stadium

1989: South 24, North 0 – at Rutgers Stadium

1988: South 12, North 9 – at Rutgers Stadium

1987: North 21, South 10 – at Rutgers Stadium

1986: North 20, South 17 – at Rutgers Stadium

1985: North 10, South 10 (tie) – at Rutgers Stadium

1984: North 7, South 0 – at Rutgers Stadium

1983: South 41, North 7 – at Rutgers Stadium

1982: South 16, North 7 – at Rutgers Stadium

1981: South 32, North 0 – at Rutgers Stadium

1980: North 13, South 6 – at Rutgers Stadium

1979: South 34, North 13 – at Rutgers Stadium

