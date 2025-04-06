Noggin the Sled Dog visits Cranford Public Library

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Musher Karen Land recently visited Cranford Public Library with Noggin the Sled Dog.

Land, a writer, public speaker and three-time participant in the 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, spoke about her adventures with the sled dogs. Since 2000, Land has traveled to nearly every state with her dog sled, mushing gear, arctic clothing and beloved dogs. She has given more than 1,000 school and public library presentations.

Noggin, her 14-year-old retired sled dog, is an Alaskan husky. “Not a Siberian husky,” Land said. “Alaskan husky is a fancy name for a mutt. We do not care what they look like. We look for very smart dogs. We want really healthy dogs. We’re breeding our dogs to be healthy. We need friendly dogs. Our dogs have to have the right attitude. Noggin’s attitude is ‘whatever.’ She doesn’t care about other dogs. We want dogs with all kinds of personalities. That’s what makes it fun.”

She spoke about Romano, a retired sled dog who was terrified of public speaking engagements; however, he would let you put glasses on him. “He retired promptly,” said Land.

Borage is a top sled dog that Land did more than 1,000 talks with over the past 25 years. “We want our dogs to live forever,” said Land. “Borage lived to 14.”

After Borage died, Noggin became the top dog.

She spoke about how you have to be careful not to overheat running dogs. “Zero temperature is good for dogs,” she said. “You can’t ask a dog to run, if it’s hot. We have to be really cautious.”

Booties are put on the dogs’ feet when running, not to keep them warm, but the texture of snow is the same as glass when it’s really cold.

“Dog mushing is not about fame and fortune,” said Land. “Hardly anyone is watching. In the middle of the night, no one is there. Most mushers want to have dogs in our life and have adventures with them. We run in the night. It’s colder at night. Dogs get jazzed at night. They really get pumped at night. We rest them during the day, in the heat of the sun. They are sleeping as much as possible during the day. Dogs are OK in the dark.”

During the runs, vets volunteer to look after dogs at check points. At check points, you can drop dogs, but you can’t add more. You do need five dogs to finish the run. “We know we’re gonna drop dogs,” said Land. “It’s part of the race. We’re obsessed with taking care of them, physically and mentally.”

To learn more about Karen Land and her dogs, visit: https://stringofdogs.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta