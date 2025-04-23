NJBIZ announces top non-profit for 2024 among to non-profits

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Gateway Family YMCA was named as a top NJ non-profit organization in the NJBIZ Business of the Year 2024 category for Non-Profit Business of the Year. The Business of the Year awards recognize New Jersey’s most dynamic businesses and business leaders for outstanding accomplishments in helping the state’s business community grow and prosper.

Winners of the annual awards are chosen by an independent panel of judges and finalists were recognized during an in-person awards ceremony at The Doubletree by Hilton Somerset.

“We are honored to be celebrated as a finalist for the third year in a row and recognized for the support we provide to the communities we serve,” said Melynda A. Disla, president/chief executive officer of The Gateway Family YMCA. “Our Y continues to be a strong leader in community growth, service, support and digital innovation. Congratulations to the winners and finalists for 2024.”

As a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening community in 17 neighborhoods in Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County, The Gateway Family YMCA provides housing and social services in Elizabeth and Plainfield, WISE Community Services and supportive housing. Each evening, The Gateway Family YMCA supports more than 300 individuals, families and veterans in YMCA residential housing programs, and 20,000 individuals and families in YMCA programming through six YMCA branches.

The Gateway Family YMCA takes on challenges such as homelessness and hunger, child care for working families, academic learning loss and achievement gap, childhood obesity, social isolation, drowning prevention, chronic disease management and specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s or dementia.