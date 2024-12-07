NJ Transit unveils Transitional Art Project at the Summit Rail Station

SUMMIT, NJ — NJ Transit and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts on Wednesday, Nov. 27, announced the latest installment of the Transitional Art Project at the NJ Transit Summit Rail Station. The Transitional Art Project is a partnership between the agencies that selects artists for temporary visual art exhibitions at NJ Transit stations across the state. Summit Public Art also collaborated with NJ Transit to help promote and highlight New Jersey talent.

The solo show, titled “SuperBloom,” by Artist Fiona Clark, officially launched on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Summit Rail Station and will be on view until December 2026. The art installation includes a 15-foot by 70-foot suspended fabric banner in the Waiting Room, along with vinyl appliques.

“Art plays an important role in connecting communities and NJ Transit is proud to collaborate with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and Summit Public Art to support New Jersey artists,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett. “This latest installation at Summit Rail Station enriches the space, creating a welcoming and inspiring environment for our customers and visitors alike.”

Clark is a New Jersey-based artist who specializes in bright, bold, colorful abstracts that spark joy. She does this through ceramics, paintings or public art. She has an interest in how art can combat the epidemic of loneliness, depression and isolation, whether it’s artwork in people’s personal collections or out in the wild in public spaces. Clark began her signature style of drawings in 2001, to accompany lettering she was exploring at the time. Through the years, she has developed lines, colors and forms to express herself and interpret the world around her. She graduated cum laude in 2007 from the University of Hartford Art School with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts. She moved to New York City post-graduation to pursue a career in graphic design and worked as a digital art director in the fashion industry for 10 years before deciding to pursue art full-time. Clark moved back to New Jersey in 2020 and now creates out of her home studio.

“The State Arts Council is very proud of our on-going partnership with NJ Transit,” said Danielle Bursk, director of Community Partnerships and Artist Services for the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. “Public art meets New Jersey’s residents where they are and, by engaging local artists, community members are able to see themselves represented in the work. This exciting new installation will enhance the experience of both residents and visitors passing through the Summit Rail Station.”

The selected artist receives a stipend from the Transitional Art Project to help offset the costs of developing and installing their projects.

“The Transitional Art Project continues to provide a creative way of bringing communities and commuters together and making transit spaces more inspiring. Over the last five years, this partnership between NJ Transit and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, along with the collaboration of local art and community groups, has launched exhibitions throughout the NJ Transit system of which we are so proud. With this year’s installation, Fiona’s art breathes color and joy into the Summit Rail station.” said Christine Blanco, NJ Transit assistant director of Facility Signage and Transit Art Programs.

The goals of this program are to connect NJ Transit customers and the Summit community with exciting experiences in their daily lives and to provide New Jersey artists both exhibition opportunities and a supportive experience creating public art in transit spaces. NJ Transit and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts intend to continue providing new art exhibitions to other stations throughout the state.

Photo Courtesy of NJ Transit