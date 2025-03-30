NJ Maker’s Day helps promote STEM-based learning

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LINDEN, NJ — Families came out to Linden Free Public Library to be creative on NJ Maker’s Day.

NJ Maker’s Day is a statewide event that celebrates and promotes maker culture, as well as the values associated with making, tinkering and STEM-based learning. This year at Linden Free Public Library, the free program, which was made possible by a grant, consisted of various stations that children and their families were able to visit and create interactive, hands-on projects. Making stations included coding robots, Perler bead coasters, rubber-band powered cars, rigid heddle loom weaving, cardboard tablet weaving and jewelry making.

Acting Library Director Joshua Melissari said, “We’re proud to receive a Maker’s Day grant. The library is proud to encourage science and engineering in a fun and free way. I thank the youth services and program coordinator, Ginger Moore, and library assistant Maria Cordero for setting up and making sure the event was a success.”

Claudia Costa was with her children, Arianna, 5, and Ezekiel, 3. “They’re using their creativity,” she said. “We’re making bracelets and necklaces. It’s hands on. There’s nothing like hands on. And the kids love it.”

Alexis McNair was there with her daughter, Ivy, 5, making bookmakers. “She loves the library,” said McNair. She often brings Ivy for the children’s programs. And McNair does the adult craft programs.

Teneshia Anthony was with her daughter, Brianna, 7. Anthony said, “She said, ‘Mommy we should go.’” Brianna was making a unicorn purse.

Romane Henry was with his son, Noah, 4. They were making robot dinosaurs. Henry said he liked that his son was not being on the phone and using problem-solving skills. “He likes to be on an iPad,” Henry said. “This is definitely better. Everything has to be done precisely. It is challenging.”

Bianca Soto was with her son, Francisco, 9. She agreed that NJ Maker’s Day is a good way to get children away from technology. They were coloring and Soto was helping Francisco finish making a charm bracelet. “It’s his first time sewing,” she said.

Francisco said, “It’s creative and fun.”

Vaola Dominguez and her daughter, Keily, 3, were coloring. “I love these activities,” said Dominguez.

Sheena Middleton had just arrived with her son, Khari, 7. She said, “It looks like a lot of activities for different age groups. It’s very collaborative.” They planned on making a dinosaur robot.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta