Ninth annual Roselle House Music Festival celebrates robust attendance despite early rain

ROSELLE, NJ — The ninth annual Roselle House Music Festival on Saturday, July 13, at Warinanco Park, surpassed all expectations with more than 10,000 dedicated attendees braving the elements to celebrate close to a decade of rhythmic bliss. Hosted by the borough of Roselle, the event drew house music enthusiasts from across the Tri-state area for a day of unforgettable beats and community spirit.

Despite early rain showers, the festival grounds were alive with energy, as music lovers danced the day away. Attendees were treated to a stellar lineup of the area’s most popular DJs who delivered electrifying sets, showcasing the vibrant diversity of house music.

“This year’s festival was a testament to the unwavering passion of our attendees who spanned all age demographics and ethnicities,” said Roselle Mayor Donald Shaw. “To see so many people – families and communities – come together, is truly inspiring. It reaffirms our belief in the power of music to unite communities.”

In addition to the music, the festival grounds buzzed with excitement thanks to a variety of vendors serving up local delicacies, as well as unique clothing and accessories that added to the overall festive atmosphere.

“We are incredibly grateful to our attendees and the local community for their dedication over the past nine years,” Shaw continued. “This event wouldn’t be possible without the support of our sponsors – New Jersey American Water, Joyleaf, CME Associates and the Union County Board of Commissioners.”

The ninth annual House Music Festival not only showcased local talent, but also underscored its commitment to fostering a sense of unity and belonging among its attendees. As the sun set over Warinanco Park, illuminated by the beat of the music and the spirit of camaraderie, it was clear this annual event will be remembered for years to come.

Photo Courtesy of Borough of Roselle