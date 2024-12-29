Nine Oak Knoll seniors sign letters of intent to continue athletics in college

SUMMIT, NJ — Nine members of the Class of 2025 from Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child continued their commitment to athletic competition at the collegiate level by signing National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

National Signing Day has evolved into a celebratory event for many sports and Oak Knoll celebrates its athletes committed to playing NCAA sports. This day signifies the first day that student-athletes may sign a binding letter of intent with a higher education institution. While there isn’t a requirement for these aspiring athletes to sign their National Letters of Intent on the initial day of the Signing Period, it has become a traditional practice for many to do so.

Oak Knoll had the signing event in the school’s Tisdall Gymnasium in the presence of faculty, staff, students and family members.

Kelly Childs, Oak Knoll’s athletic director, opened the event by commending the athletes on their unique recruitment journeys and expressing gratitude that Oak Knoll Athletics had been a part of their story.

The committed student-athletes celebrated today included the following:

Lilly Venezia of North Caldwell – field hockey, Dartmouth College

Venezia is a four-year varsity field hockey team member and is a captain this fall. She ran track in her first year and played varsity golf for three years. Venezia serves on campus as a Eucharistic Minister, was ninth-grade class president, and was a peer tutor in 10th grade. Outside of Oak Knoll, she has been a fundraising member of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, a volunteer coach for Strokeline field hockey, and a member of the New Heights club.

Venezia’s favorite class at Oak Knoll is Honors Anatomy and Physiology. Being immersed in sports her whole life, Lilly is enjoying understanding how the body works, and it also directly connects to her love of biologies and the studies she hopes to pursue in college.

Venezia’s favorite Oak Knoll Athletics memory was beating Emmaus junior year and scoring an essential stroke in that game. She is an AP Scholar and has held high honor roll honors throughout high school. Venezia has been a first team all county, first team all-conference, first team all non-public, 3rd team all-state, NFHCA National Academic squad recipient, second team all-tournament for the Max Field Hockey tournament, and several other accolades for her performance on the field through the years.

“I will miss most the camaraderie and excitement that comes with being an Oak Knoll athlete and the privilege I had to represent such a renowned field hockey team,” said Venezia. “I will miss how we have the perfect mix of rigor and fun. Each day, without fail, we can have fun outside the field, but the moment we begin playing, everyone works so hard and gives it their all. Each individual pushes themselves to be the best, while also pushing their teammates to be their best players and selves.”

Venezia shared that her experience as a student-athlete at Oak Knoll has prepared her for college, learning resilience – pushing herself to the limit even when it felt impossible, and not allowing setbacks to define you. She knows she’s gained confidence in herself and how to handle pressure – all skills that will benefit her in college and beyond.

Betsy Burton of Chatham – lacrosse, Georgetown University

Burton has been a leader on and off the field and the court during her time at Oak Knoll. She served as an Athletic Council Representative for several years, as a Student Ambassador, and was elected Student Body President this year, the highest leadership position on campus. Burton is a true three-sport student-athlete, competing on our varsity soccer team for four years and serving as a captain this fall. She has also been a three-year varsity basketball player and captain this winter and a three-year varsity lacrosse player.

Outside of Oak Knoll, Burton is a youth ministry leader at St. Patrick’s and works as a lifeguard, Swax Lax coach, and top soccer coach. Burton’s favorite class at Oak Knoll was honors pre-calculus during her junior year because she loves math and the class was both challenging and rewarding. One of her favorite athletics memories was beating Summit in the county championship sophomore year after a tough loss to them earlier in the season and seeing how good the team and team chemistry had become.

Burton is a true scholar, earning a National Merit Letter of Commendation, Oak Knoll Cum Laude Society, an AP Scholar and won the 11th-grade math award. Burton has been a soccer First Team All-Prep and Second Team All-County selection in 2022 and 2023 and will have more growth to that list after the strong senior season she’s still having. Burton was Honorable Mention All-Conference in 2024 in basketball and First Team All-Prep, Second Team All-Conferece and Second Team All-County in 2024 in lacrosse.

When asked what she will miss most about Oak Knoll Athletics, Burton said, “The team environment. Whether it’s soccer, basketball or lacrosse, I can count on my teammates to be there for me and I will always be there for them. As teammates at Oak Knoll, we create unique bonds that allow us to be ourselves, play our best and still have much fun. Because of Oak Knoll Athletics, I have met some of my best friends and made the best memories, and for that, I am immensely grateful.”

Abby Cirillo of Mendham – rugby, Brown University

Cirillo is an involved student-athlete inside and outside of Oak Knoll. As a eucharistic minister, reader, campus ministry representative and regular at Oak Knoll’s Wednesday morning mass, Cirillo truly lives her faith. Cirillo has served as a peer leader, a member of the soccer program for four years, the lacrosse program for two years, the production club and the Mental Health Walk leader and founder. Just this fall, Cirillo led a record group of participants on a Mental Health Walk at Oak Knoll’s Chatham Fields facility to raise awareness for Suicide Prevention, setting new fundraising records.

Outside of Oak Knoll, Cirillo is a fierce rugby competitor, playing for Morris rugby and earning Elite Girls Rugby League First Team and Selects Team awards. She has also garnered multiple Player of the Game awards in several tournaments. Her favorite rugby memory was beating their team’s rival at Nationals in Wisconsin. She also shared that her highlight for Oak Knoll Athletics was when the JV soccer team made it to the county championship game.

Cirillo is active in her church and as a youth group participant. She has also participated in a few mission trips. Her favorite class at Oak Knoll has been anatomy and physiology. She has enjoyed learning about the human body and how it functions and works and knows it will help her in her future academic interests. Cirillo knows her ability to muti-task, and balance academics and athletics will serve her well at the next level. She also knows that the leadership skills she developed at Oak Knoll and in her various outside activities will continue to help her in college and beyond.

Hadley Rand of Mendham – field hockey, College of the Holy Cross

Rand has been a member of the field hockey program for four years, playing varsity for the past two. She also participated in lacrosse and paddle clubs. Rand serves as a Peer Leader and Peer Tutor for Latin this year and is the co-captain of the Squash Club. Outside of Oak Knoll, Rand has participated in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Team leader and Team Member program, coached field hockey for younger children and raised money for the Summit Speech School for the infant and child program.

Her favorite classes at Oak Knoll have been 9th and 11th-grade history classes because “the teacher’s dedication to the subject and her efforts to create a welcoming atmosphere where every student feels supported made history one of her favorite subjects.”

Beating Emmaus in junior year, when they were ranked 11th in the nation, is a top athletic highlight for Rand. Rand has earned Honorable Mention All Union County, Honorable Mention Red Division and NFHCA High School National Academic Squad awards.

Rand said, “I will miss the empowered feeling of putting on an Oak Knoll jersey and representing our school with the most dedicated coaching staff and my best friends.”

Melissa Dardanello of Basking Ridge – lacrosse, Furman University

Dardanello has been involved in several Oak Knoll organizations, teams, and activities since she stepped on campus and continues her involvement in many leadership ways. She has served as an Athletic Council Rep since seventh grade and is the Athletic Council president this year. Dardanello is a Wednesday morning mass regular and eucharistic minister. As the leader of the Pickleball Club, she recently organized a tournament in partnership with Delbarton School that raised money for the community food bank.

Dardanello is also the leader of the Health and Nutrition Club and has been a four-year member of the cross-country and lacrosse programs. Outside of Oak Knoll, Dardanello works as a lifeguard at Playa Bowls. Her favorite class at Oak Knoll has been biology in 11th grade, as the class “was a great group of girls and made the subject material that much more enjoyable.” Dardanello’s favorite Oak Knoll athletics memory was beating Pingry last spring for the State Championship, as it was on her birthday and made the celebration that much sweeter. Dardanello is an AP Scholar and shares that she will miss her friends the most from her time at Oak Knoll because she has created strong friendships with girls in all grades, which she stresses is something extraordinary about Oak Knoll. She will take with her to college that despite challenges, working hard to continue to pursue one’s goal will eventually pay off.

Alex Genua of Berkeley Heights – lacrosse, Bowdoin College

Genua has brought her infectious energy to Oak Knoll’s lacrosse field and ice hockey rink throughout her time at Oak Knoll. She has also infused the science department with new ideas, programs, and opportunities for girls in STEM. As the president of the STEM Club, president of the Science Fair, Blue Light Club co-president and Women in Vision vice president, Genua wears many leadership hats outside of sports and the classroom. She will serve as captain of the ice hockey team this year and bring her commitment and energy to the winter sports season. Genua is a goalie in ice hockey and lacrosse, often a lonely position, but she embraces and rises to every challenge.

Outside of Oak Knoll, Genua is an EMT at the Berkeley Heights Volunteer Rescue Squad and a cadet captain, meaning she’s in charge of all the EMTs younger than 18 years old. She also coaches goalies at DEWLAX. Her favorite class at Oak Knoll was AP English Literature during junior year. The class was a discussion-based environment where everyone was encouraged to share their thoughts and dive deep into the texts. Her favorite parts were the memoir project and their debate about “The Great Gatsby.”

Genua has garnered several lacrosse awards, including Lax Magazine NJ All-State in 2023, New Balance All-America Team NJ in 2023, 2024 and IWLCA President’s Cup Class of 2025 highlighted by IWLCA on a list of “players that impressed.” Her favorite athletics memory was winning against Summit in the county championships during her sophomore year.

“What I’ll miss most about Oak Knoll athletics is the incredible community and the time we spend together as a team,” Genua commented. “There’s nothing quite like the feeling of being surrounded by teammates pushing each other to improve and celebrating each other’s successes. Being part of something bigger than myself has made Oak Knoll athletics unforgettable. That sense of positive competition, along with a deep respect and support for my teammates, is something I’ll carry with me to college.”

Liza Rogers of Madison – field hockey, Colgate University

Rogers has been a four-year member of the field hockey program, a four-year member of the swim team, and a junior-year captain. She also played two years of Oak Knoll lacrosse. She currently serves as an Athletics Council representative.

Outside of Oak Knoll, Rogers is a youth ministry leader, a field hockey referee and a summer camp counselor. Her favorite Oak Knoll class was AP English language, because she enjoyed reading “The Great Gatsby” and enjoyed her classmates. Her favorite athletics memory was recently playing Ridge, where she scored her first goal and her first two goals as a defender.

“I truly felt the support of my team, and this helped us achieve the big win we needed,” said Rogers. After the game, she also received player of the game, making the memory even more special.

Rogers is an NFHCA All-American High School Academic honors recipient and is excited to take what she has learned playing sports at Oak Knoll to college — stating that “if you have your team by your side, you can overcome anything.”

Hope Russo of Summit – field hockey, Penn State University

Russo has been a member of the field hockey program for four years, serving as a captain this fall, and a varsity ice hockey team member for four years, also serving as a captain this winter. Russo has been a member of the campus ministry council for three years, serving as a class representative again this year. Biology junior year was her favorite class because of the exciting material, teaching methods, and the makeup of her fellow students.

When asked to share a favorite Oak Knoll Athletics memory, she said, “It is hard to simply choose one favorite memory throughout my athletic career at Oak Knoll, but there are two that stick out to me. My favorite was beating Camden Catholic in our first game against them this year. They are a team we face every year, and playing against them always gets competitive because not only is the game tough physically but also a hard mental game. This is memorable because of the fight my team showed that day.”

Russo has received NFHCA High School National Academic Squad honors, All-County 2nd Team, All Non-Public 2nd Team, all Division 2nd Team in ice hockey, All-State Honorable Mention in ice hockey and was a U18 Women’s National Team Canada Select. Russo says the sense of community and closeness that Oak Knoll Athletics fosters will be the hardest to walk away from, and she knows her sense of self, discipline, and resilience will serve her well in college and beyond. She loves wearing the Oak Knoll uniform and will bring the energy to Penn State next year.

Gia Zarro of Chatham – field hockey, William and Mary

Zarro has been a member of the field hockey program for four years, lacrosse for one year and serves as a ninth-grade peer leader. Outside of Oak Knoll, she has helped raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, sponsored the Save the Children program and sponsored the Book Angels program since ninth grade. Her favorite class has been English because it has allowed her to express her creativity and critical thinking. English at Oak Knoll opened up new perspectives and opinions, which she enjoyed.

Zarro’s favorite athletic memory was winning counties this year because “It was a total team effort and showed how we executed playing together to achieve our goals.”

Zarro will miss the friendships and hard work with her teammates that come from being an Oak Knoll student-athlete. She said the “bond we share through all the practices, games, and tough losses make us more than just teammates, but a family. Oak Knoll athletics has allowed me to grow as an athlete and a person.”

Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child is an independent Catholic school. It is coeducational in elementary school from pre-kindergarten through grade six and all-girls in middle and high school from grades seven through 12. For more information about Oak Knoll, visit www.oakknoll.org or call 908-522-8109.

