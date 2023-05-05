New Providence resident rides and advocates to end Alzheimer’s

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ — The Alzheimer’s Association Greater New Jersey Chapter, the leading volunteer-driven voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support, advocacy and research, is spotlighting people who make a difference in the fight to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Jim Madden, a former New Providence councilman and Union County Volunteer of the Year in 2021, is applying his passion for cycling and advocacy to help raise awareness and fund research for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Madden has raised nearly $22,000 on his first two rides in Washington, D.C., and Austin, Texas, the fourth highest among all Ride to End Alz fundraisers, and will be participating in his third Ride to End Alz cycling event in the Nation’s Capital, which winds through Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, on Sunday, May 7. He is also a member of the Nation’s Capital ride event planning committee. The Ride to End Alz is a cycling event for a range of riders, from novice cyclists, to weekend warriors, to avid enthusiasts. Riders select a distance between 10-100 miles that fits their skill level and pushes riders to earn a medal they will cherish. With each mile, participant’s fuel cutting-edge research targeted to change the trajectory of Alzheimer’s disease.

Madden said, “I am determined to go the distance for all those affected by Alzheimer’s. I am inspired by the strength of the more than 6 million Americans living with this disease and the over 11 million family members and friends who provide them with care. In New Jersey alone, there are 190,000 living with the disease and 361,000 unpaid caregivers providing critical support. I am riding to honor the memories of friends and family members who have been affected by Alzheimer’s and to support those who continue their courageous fight. I am riding this year for Jeanne Mancuso who continues her brave fight against Alzheimer’s.

“Jeanne is the wife of my fraternity brother, Mike Mancuso. I mean, here we are, in our early sixties … We have to do more to help find a cure and therapies for Jeanne and the millions of others battling Alzheimer’s and dementia spectrum. Folks such as Jeanne need more good days ahead and the more good days we can create, the more progress we can make in clinical practice and advancements.”

In addition to using his legs for pedal power, Madden uses his voice on both the federal and state level in the fight to end Alzheimer’s. As a member of the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement and advocate to Congressman Tom Kean Jr., he is working to overturn the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services decision that denied the Alzheimer’s Association’s request to change its policy on FDA-approved treatments for people living with Alzheimer’s. Despite unequivocal evidence confirmed by the scientific community, CMS continues to state it is not reasonable and necessary for people living with Alzheimer’s to have access to an FDA-approved treatment without barriers. Also, here in New Jersey, Madden is working with Assemblywomen Nancy Munoz and Michele Matsikoudis, District 21, to advance bills A-2682 and S-1033, which would establish an Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Long-term Advisory Commission. The legislation was recently approved unanimously by the NJ State Senate and Assembly and has been sent to Gov. Phil Murphy for final approval.

Madden said, “Right now, there is no shortage of ideas in Alzheimer’s research — only dollars — which is why I volunteer as a fundraiser and advocate to support the Alzheimer’s Association’s efforts to discover methods of treatment and prevention for Alzheimer’s disease. My hope is to increase awareness through my social and business contacts, increase participation in these events and help publicize the opportunity we all have to end Alzheimer’s in our lifetime.”

To learn how you can volunteer and affect the lives of people living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, visit alz.org/nj/volunteer.

Photos Courtesy of Randy G. Lerner