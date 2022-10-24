Local resident claims victory at North American Bridge Championship

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Competitions are the driving force behind the popularity of the card game bridge. Notably standing out among competitors is New Providence native Lawrence Lerner, who claimed a victory this summer at the North American Bridge Championship, hosted by the American Contract Bridge League.

Lerner won the Bruce LM–6000 Pairs event with his bridge partner, Deborah Murphy, of San Francisco.

The summer 2022 NABC was in Providence, R.I., from July 14 to 24, with more than 3,300 participants from across the world and 7,500 tables of play during the course of the tournament. ACBL hosts an NABC three times per year, bringing together bridge players of all skill levels. Founded in 1937, ACBL is the largest bridge organization in North America, with 145,000 members. Participants compete for masterpoints, the exclusive currency of ACBL that measures achievement in duplicate bridge competition.

Photo Courtesy of Christina Babu