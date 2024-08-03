Newly renovated library hosts ribbon cutting

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — In 1883, Roselle was the first community that benefited from Thomas Edison’s electric lighting system. And on Monday, July 22, Roselle Memorial Library certainly shined bright! More than 100 people stood in front of the library for the ribbon cutting, which celebrated the newly renovated venue.

“We are here not only to cut the ribbon, but to celebrate what teamwork makes possible,” said Bibi Taylor, Union County Improvement Authority executive director, who acted as master of ceremonies.

“Luckily for us, we have Union County as the center of the universe for us,” said Nicholas P. Scutari, New Jersey State Senate president.

“This is a collective effort. This is a beautiful complex,” said Chris Kolibas, Union County Improvement Authority chairperson. “This will be here for generations, not only for adults but for children.”

“This project enables green design elements,” said Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded, Union County Commissioner chairperson. “It has the flexibility to meet the future needs.” She continued to share the story of her grandmother who never traveled, but traveled by means of the library, where she went every day.

Roselle Mayor Donald A. Shaw thanked all who were involved in the process of the renovations and added, “Thank you for believing in the borough of Roselle and that we are worthy of a new library. Today marks a new chapter in our community. This library is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together. As we cut this ribbon, we are opening doors to knowledge.”

After the ribbon cutting, Taylor handed the official turning key to Shaw. Others in attendance included Union County Commissioner Vice Chairperson Loudes Leon, Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski, Commissioner Joe Bodek, Sen. Joe Cryan, Rep. Reginald Atkins, members of the Roselle Council and the board of the Union County Improvement Authority.

The Roselle Memorial Library’s renovation and expansion project, a $16 million initiative includes a 15,400 square-foot addition and the modernization of the existing building. The project was funded by a $5.5 million state library grant, $6.5 million from the borough of Roselle bond funds and $4 million from state legislative funds.

The updated library features traditional services combined with modern technology, infrastructure and resources. It includes a new Youth Services section with teen and children’s zones, a program room, and small study rooms, as well as an accessible main entrance, expanded technology, adult collections, and a flexible meeting and multipurpose rooms. The design elements aim to meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certifications and create a sustainable, user-friendly environment that supports more efficient energy use.

An official grand opening will be in September.

The Roselle Memorial Library is located at 104 W. 4th Ave., Roselle. To learn more, visit https://www.rosellelibrary.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta