Newark man charged in connection with multiple burglaries

LINDEN, NJ — A 10-month investigation led by the Linden Police Detective Bureau, assisted by Detectives from the Roselle, Union and Westfield police departments, as well as the Essex and Somerset County prosecutor’s offices, has resulted in charges against a Newark man in connection with a series of burglaries to local businesses.

Teshawn Campbell, 36, is charged with six counts of third-degree burglary, along with associated theft and weapons possession charges related to the burglaries of seven separate cellular phone stores in the city of Linden between May and September of 2023. In total, Campbell is alleged to have stolen more than $40,000 worth of merchandise and caused more than $13,000 in damage during the burglaries.

Campbell, who was already in custody for unrelated offenses, was charged on Tuesday, March 19. He remains in custody at the Middlesex County jail.

“As this case demonstrates, we remain steadfast in our commitment to reduce burglary and pursue those who wreak havoc in our community for as long as necessary,” said Police Chief David Hart. “I am very proud of the commitment and dedication of our detectives and we continue to be grateful for the cooperation of our law enforcement partners.”

These criminal charges are mere accusations. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.