New youth programs offered from Cranford Recreation and Parks Department

CRANFORD, NJ — Does your teen know how to change a tire? Does your child spend hours making their nails look like a work of art? Is design your child’s passion? Is math a subject your student enjoys or needs extra help with? The Cranford Recreation and Parks Department is offering new programs this fall for youth of all ages. Register online, register.communitypass.net/cranford, or in person at the Community Center, 220 Walnut Ave.

Car Care Education has teamed up with the Cranford Recreation and Parks Department to offer real-life skills every teen driver or soon-to-be driver should learn. From learning to change a tire to jump-starting a car battery, this two-day program will teach young drivers the basic car care maintenance necessary for all drivers. Open to ages 16 and older, it is offered on Saturdays, Oct. 12 and Nov. 2, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the Upper Parking Lot at Centennial Avenue Pool. A current driver’s license is not required. The fee for Car Care Education is $85 for Cranford residents and $115 for non-residents.

Nail Design Club will teach basic nail techniques and explore unique nail art methods to turn nails into masterpieces. All supplies are included in this program. Offered Mondays, Sept. 23 through November. Two age groups: Grades one through four, class is from 4:30 to 5: 30 p.m.; and grades five through eight, class is from 5:35 to 6:35 p.m. The fee for Nail Design Club is $180 for Cranford residents and $205 for non-residents. Classes are not offered on Oct. 14 and Nov. 11.

Four new Math and STEAM programs are offered on Tuesdays this fall.

Math Club offers two programs: Math Lab, grades one through three; and Clay and Calculate, grades four through eight.

Math Lab, for children in grades one through three, will step into the lab and explore numbers in a fun and stress-free environment. Students will learn concepts from various branches of math through hands-on activities, projects and experiments. They will also complete problem-solving challenges as a team and play math games. Offered Tuesdays, Sept. 24, through Nov. 12, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., the fee is $180 for Cranford residents and $205 for nonresidents.

Clay & Calculate for youth in grades four through eight will explore advanced concepts from various branches of math in a unique and fun way through projects involving clay. They will also complete problem-solving challenges as a team. Offered Tuesdays, Sept. 24 through Nov. 12, from 5:35 to 6:35 p.m., the fee is $180 for Cranford residents and $205 for nonresidents.

Spy Kidz: Spy Squad: science, technology, engineering, arts and math – STEAM – converge to create a Top-Secret Secret Agent experience will be offered by Saturday’s Child Kid’s Club on Tuesdays, Sept. 24, through Nov. 12, for grades one through four, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; and for grades five through eight, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., for the fee of $225 for Cranford residents and $250 for nonresidents, all supplies included.

Is art your child’s passion? Cartooning, design and photography are three new art-based programs slated this fall.

Elementary Cartooning is a fun and creative course for ages 9 through 12. Students will learn how to bring their own characters to life through cartooning. No prior experience necessary, just a love for cartoons and a big imagination! Offered Tuesdays, from Sept. 25 through Nov. 13, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., for a fee of $120 for Cranford residents and $145 for nonresidents. All supplies are included.

Photography-Shutterbugs, offered by Saturday’s Child Kid’s Club, has two age group programs for grades one through four and grades five through eight. Young photographers will learn to capture the world through their lens, experimenting with lighting, composition and creativity. From silly selfies to capturing amazing trick photography, expert instructors will guide photographers through the world of pictures, leaving them feeling empowered and eager to share their masterpieces with the world. In the last class, students will show off their photo adventure in a real-live gallery show for their parents. Offered weekly on Thursdays, starting Sept. 26 through Nov. 14, for grades one through four, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; and grades five through eight, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., for a fee of $225 for Cranford residents and $250 for nonresidents.

Crayola World of Design, offered by Mad Science, young people from prekindergarten through grade six will take a journey to the farthest reaches of the imagination while learning about the Arctic, the rainforest, Mars, and a futuristic city. Creativity is explored by experimenting with Crayola products and many art techniques like sculpting, storyboarding, collage and mixed media. Discover design careers like graphic design, universal design, urban design and product design, Thursdays, Oct. 10 through Nov. 21, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., for a fee of $190 for Cranford residents and $215 for nonresidents.

Build–A–Buddy, inspired by both Build–A–Bear and American Girl, allows children to build their very own stuffed friend that they can customize to reflect their unique personalities and preferences. Children can choose from a variety of bear colors, and then create outfits for their new friend, as well as add special accessories. This program is offered by Saturday’s Child Kid’s Club. In addition to customizing their bear’s appearance, children will create a unique story about their bear. This interactive element encourages children to use their imagination and creativity as they write about their bear’s adventures. Each story is then printed and included in their very own copy of our newspaper, The Teddy Bear Times. This way, the bear becomes more than just a toy; it transforms into a cherished friend with a rich history and character, making the experience not only fun, but also educational and memorable. The last class will be a Bear Faire, where the parents get to meet the bears for the first time. Open to kindergarten through grades five Fridays, Sept. 27 through Nov. 15, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., for a fee of $225 for Cranford residents and $250 for nonresidents, supplies and materials included.

All programs are at the Cranford Community Center, 220 Walnut Ave., with the exception of Car Care Education, which is outdoors at the Centennial Avenue Pool parking lot. For more information, visit online at cranfordrecreation.org, in-person at 220 Walnut Ave., email [email protected] or call 908-709-7283. Registration is done on Community Pass, register.communitypass.net/cranford.