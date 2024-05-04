New YMCA hosts an open house celebration

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD — Carnival games, arts and crafts, refreshments and prizes were offered at the YMCA’s Open House event recently. The Westfield Area YMCA and the township of Cranford partnered to renovate the former Cranford Pool and Fitness Center into the Cranford YMCA. It’s located at 401 Centennial Ave.

Significant improvements include new pool filtration, chemical feed, pump and UV systems, as well as renovated main locker rooms, a new multipurpose space and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

“We’re super-excited,” said Amanda Aguirre, senior director of Member Services at the Westfield Area Y.

Kim Koza-Baird, senior director of aquatics at the Y, said the new renovations cost $1.6 million. “We’re excited to be part of the Cranford community,” she said.

“It’s really nice,” added lifeguard Julia Tribiano.

“All new equipment,” said fitness coach Cararose Coppola. “A cardio section with a biker, rower, new strength training equipment, new free weights with dumb bells, a stretching area, Keiser machines — people really like them. We have a comprehensive variety of anything you might need. We always have a fitness coach on staff. One-on-one personal training. We’re always here to help.”

The upgraded fitness center has more than 50 pieces of cutting-edge cardio/strength equipment. There’s also new flooring and fresh paint throughout the facility.

Programs include childcare education, camp, youth sports and dance, health and wellness and parties and celebrations. There’s also Taekwondo, a track club, a dance academy, personal training, teen trips, water exercise classes for seniors, specialized programs and classes to meet particular needs and a Parkinson’s disease exercise program.

Membership grants access to the facilities of the Cranford YMCA. The Cranford YMCA offers individual and family memberships for all ages, from infants to seniors. Memberships can be paid annually or drafted monthly, with discounted rates for Cranford residents. Proof of membership is required to enter the building. A mobile app is also available where an ID card can be stored virtually.

Note that use of the fitness center is for members 15 years of age or older.

Financial assistance is available for those with a bona fide financial hardship that live or work in Cranford, Garwood, Mountainside or Westfield.

The Cranford YMCA also has many job opportunities, including yoga instructor, track and field instructor, basketball coach, lifeguard, fitness coach and personal trainer.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more about the Cranford YMCA programs and memberships, call 908-709-7260 or visit https://westfieldynj.org/programs/cranford-ymca/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta