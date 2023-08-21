New supervisor of fine and performing arts chosen by Cranford BOE

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Board of Education has announced Anthony Good is the new supervisor of fine and performing arts. Good was selected after an extensive search process, which included multiple interviews with the selection committee; reviews of work samples; and a very thorough reference check.

Good has spent the last 12 years as a band director at the elementary, middle and high school levels. He has 18 years experience as a professional musician and has been the director of the New York Giants Drumline with BD Entertainment for the last eight NFL seasons. Good said he looks forward to drawing from these rich career experiences and connections to bring only the best to Cranford students, staff, and the greater Cranford community.

Good earned his master’s degree in educational leadership at William Paterson University in Wayne. He earned his bachelor’s degree in music education at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pa., and was a quarterfinalist for the Grammy Music Educator Award in 2014.

Good said he is thrilled to be named the new fine and performing arts supervisor for the Cranford Public School District, adding he is eager to collaborate with staff, students, parents, and community members to continue the cultivation of artistic literacy in the district.