New Summit firehouse now operational at 281 Broad St.

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Fire Department has announced that its new firehouse, located at 281 Broad St., is now fully operational. The previous firehouse at 396 Broad St. is no longer in service.

On the morning of Monday, Jan. 13, the new facility was blessed by Summit’s St. Teresa of Avila Parish priest Monsignor Robert Meyer, who also presented a beautiful painting of St. Florian, the patron saint of firefighters, in a ceremonial gesture of protection and goodwill for the department.

Residents are encouraged to visit the new firehouse at 281 Broad St. for any fire-related needs. The new location offers ample on-site parking for ease of access.

For non-emergency fire-related inquiries, residents can call City Hall at 908-277-9400 and follow the prompts to reach the fire department. For emergencies, continue to dial 9-1-1.

The Summit Fire Department thanks the community for its ongoing support and looks forward to serving the residents of Summit from its new, state-of-the-art facility.

Photo Courtesy of Megan Trindell