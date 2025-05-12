New sensory-friendly movie series launched with first-ever screening

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced the launch of a brand-new sensory-friendly movie series, with the first-ever screening set for Friday, May 23, featuring “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.” This series is a new initiative funded through the Union County Open Space, Recreation and Historic Preservation Trust Fund and expands upon the county’s commitment to inclusive arts and recreation programming.

“Union County is proud to lead the way in expanding inclusive programming that meets the needs of all residents and we’re thrilled to bring our first sensory-friendly movie experience to the Hamilton Stage,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “This new sensory-friendly movie series represents more than just a night at the theater – it’s about pride, joy and equal access to experiences that many families have gone without for far too long. We’ve seen the impact of our sensory-friendly live performances and now we’re taking that vision even further by expanding that accessibility through film.”

The May 23 screening will take place at the Hamilton Stage, 1601 Irving St., Rahway. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the film begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person.

This sensory-friendly showing is tailored for children and adults with autism and other sensory sensitivities. Audience accommodations include lowered volume, dimmed house lights throughout the film, and a relaxed environment where attendees are welcome to move, vocalize and engage freely.

“I’m proud to announce this new initiative, which marks a major step forward in our mission to build a more inclusive Union County and reinforces our commitment to making arts and recreation truly accessible for all families,” said Commissioner Sergio Granados, chairperson of the Open Space Trust Fund. “We’ve heard from so many parents who’ve never been able to take their children to a movie theater due to sensory challenges – and that’s exactly why we created this. Families deserve to enjoy these experiences without fear of being judged or excluded. It’s about removing barriers, embracing inclusion, and creating lasting memories that every child and parent deserves. And this is just the beginning – we’re planning three more sensory-friendly movie nights in 2025 to continue expanding access and joy across our communities.”

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” tells the encouraging story of a singing crocodile who helps those around him find their voice. It’s an uplifting message that aligns well with the mission of the sensory friendly theater.

For more information about sensory friendly theater and to purchase tickets for “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” visit www.ucpac.org/sensory-friendly or call the Union County Performing Arts Center box office at 732-499-8226.