New Providence football advances to North 2, Group 1 semifinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ — In order to reach their first sectional state championship game in 14 years, just how will the New Providence High School Pioneers stop a Hasbrouck Heights High School offense that is averaging 29 points?

“We’ve had our difficulties with the triple option, but we’re not going to see that again,” standout linebacker and the leader of the defense, senior Mike Petses, said moments after New Providence outslugged Boonton High School, 49-24, in the North 2, Group 1 first-round contest at Lieder Field on Saturday, Nov. 2.

“We need to fly around the ball more and increase our hunt to pursuit.”

Boonton managed to produce points on its first two possessions and took a total of 17 minutes to do so, nine on its first drive and eight on its second, to trail New Providence only 14-10 at the half. The Bombers opened the fourth quarter scoring with their final touchdown to pull to within 28-24, before the Pioneers closed with three unanswered touchdowns, the final two capitalizing on turnovers. New Providence also scored in the third quarter after coming up with its first turnover.

New Providence scored touchdowns on all seven of its possessions, not counting having the ball for only a couple of plays right before the half. Defensively, the Pioneers would like to be able to shut it down a bit more when they host the Aviators this weekend.

“I thought we played great as a team and, with those turnovers, were able to lock it up pretty good at the end,” said Petses, who also caught a touchdown pass and ran in for the game’s final score.

The North 2, Group 1 semifinals are set for this Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. It will be fourth-seeded Verona High School (7-3) at top-seeded Cedar Grove High School (10-0) and third-seeded Hasbrouck Heights (7-2) at second-seeded New Providence (8-2).

When they last clashed, Cedar Grove defeated Verona, 41-0, at home on Friday, Sept. 13, of this year and Hasbrouck Heights downed New Providence, 42-0, on Nov. 2, 2018 at Depken Field. That 2018, Hasbrouck Heights team finished 12-0, after winning North 2, Group 1, and then capturing the North, Group 1 Regional Championship Game.

New Providence head coach Chet Parlavecchio Jr. thought his defense against Boonton was “opportunistic.”

“To hold them to a field goal at the end of the half and remain in the lead I felt was big,” Parlavecchio said. “I also liked how our defense created turnovers.”

All four Boonton turnovers, two lost fumbles and then two interceptions, occurred in the second half.

Once again, Petses was among New Providence’s leading tacklers with 13.

“Mike is definitely the heart and soul of our defense,” Parlavecchio said. “He’s kind of a throwback kind of player who runs the show. His physicality is a big part of his game.”

You realize that a lot of people you don’t know and might not have even met before will want to ask you questions about this kind of performance: 11 carries for 205 yards and three touchdowns; 2-for-2 passing for 39 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions; seven solo tackles and one interception that led to a score. It was pretty evident that New Providence senior quarterback-defensive back TJ Munn came to play in his team’s triumph against Boonton.

That’s the kind of effort New Providence football fans come to expect from Munn, who will get at least one more opportunity to play in front of his fans at Lieder Field.

NOTES: New Providence junior running back AJ Whitehead rushed for more than 100 yards and scored twice, including the first points of the game on an 11-yard run.

Petses and junior lineman James Keneally paced the Pioneers with 13 tackles, while senior lineman Sam Sicoli added 11.

New Providence scored a season-high 49 points against Boonton and it was the first time the Pioneers scored 49 points since beating Middlesex High School at home, 49-14, on Sept. 10, 2021, that year’s season-opener.

Parlavecchio gained his 50th win in his eighth season at the helm, which includes five winning seasons, one .500 campaign and six straight playoff appearances.

The win against Boonton was Parlavecchio’s first one at Lieder Field and also his initial one out of North 2, Group 1.

“That’s where we belong,” Parlavecchio said. “It’s a different game. I think our experience of playing in the south in Group 2 has helped us.

“We feel good right now. We know that we will have our hands full with Hasbrouck Heights.”

New Providence record with Head Coach Chet Parlavecchio Jr.

2017: (1-9) – did not make playoffs;

2018: (8-2) – lost in first round of North 2, Group 1 at Hasbrouck Heights, 42-0;

2019: (7-3) – lost in first round of North 1, Group 1 at Cresskill High School, 56-27;

2020: (8-1) – no playoffs because of COVID-19 pandemic;

2021: (9-2) – won at Delaware Valley High School, 35-13, and then lost at Point Pleasant Borough High School, 28-7, in South Jersey, Group 2;

2022: (5-5) – lost at Willingboro High School, 52-7, in Central Jersey, Group 2;

2023: (4-6) – lost at home to Cinnaminson High School, 14-0, in Central Jersey, Group 2; and

2024: (8-2 so far) – beat Boonton, 49-24, in North 2, Group 1; will next host Hasbrouck Heights in semifinals.

Totals: 50-30 (.625).

Playoff games: 2-5.

North 2, Group 1 first-round game at Lieder Field

7-Boonton (6-4) 00 10 07 07 – 24

2-New Providence (8-2) 07 07 14 21 – 49

First quarter:

New Providence: AJ Whitehead 11 run, Jack Fitzgerald kick (NP 7-0)

8 plays, 52 yards, 4:23 used

Second quarter:

Boonton: FG Metin Ahmedi 25 (NP 7-3)

15 plays, from own 22 to New Providence 8, 9:10 used

New Providence: TJ Munn 24 run, Jack Fitzgerald kick (NP 14-3)

4 plays, 64 yards, 1:55 used

Boonton: Colin Bostrom 6 run, Metin Ahmedi kick (NP 14-10)

14 plays, 80 yards, 7:44 used

Third quarter:

New Providence: AJ Whitehead 6 run, Jack Fitzgerald kick (NP 21-10)

3 plays, 29 yards, 1:00 used

New Providence capitalized on a turnover, a fumble recovery by Jameson Moore.

Boonton: Metin Ahmedi 1 run, Metin Ahmedi kick (NP 21-17)

New Providence: TJ Munn 44 run, Jack Fitzgerald kick (NP 28-17)

Fourth quarter:

Boonton: Sylas White 30 pass from Metin Ahmedi, Metin Ahmedi kick (NP 28-24)

New Providence: Mike Petses 35 pass from TJ Munn, Jack Fitzgerald kick (NP 35-24)

New Providence: TJ Munn 65 run, Jack Fitzgerald kick (NP 42-24)

New Providence capitalized on a turnover, a fumble recovery by Gui May.

New Providence: Mike Petses 21 run, Jack Fitzgerald kick (NP 49-24)

New Providence capitalized on a turnover, an interception by TJ Munn.

Christian Benward also had an interception for the Pioneers on the final play of the game.

Photos by JR Parachini