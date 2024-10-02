New police officer sworn in by Summit mayor

SUMMIT, NJ — On Wednesday, Sept. 18, at City Hall, Summit Mayor Dr. Elizabeth Fagan presided over the swearing-in ceremony for new Summit Police Officer Anthony Manna.

Manna grew up in Towaco and attended St. John Fisher University, receiving an undergraduate degree in criminal justice and criminology. Manna has worked as a teacher’s assistant with the Passaic Valley High School ABA Program, where he was responsible for providing support for students with autism. In April, Manna was accepted into the Passaic County Police Academy as an alternate route Recruit and will officially join the Summit Police Department following his graduation later this month.

Photo Courtesy of Megan Trindell