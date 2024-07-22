New pastor officially installed at Calvary Lutheran Church

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Calvary Lutheran Church has a new pastor.

The Rev. Kathryn Irwin, who can be called Pastor Irwin or Pastor Kat, began her ministry at Calvary in early May and was officially installed as pastor on Sunday, June 23, according to a press release from the church.

“We are excited to welcome Pastor Irwin to Calvary and explore this new relationship God has helped us to embrace,” said Calvary Council President Matthew Spatz. “We look forward to growing in faith, connecting with the community in new ways and continuing our legacy of serving those in need, as we begin this new chapter at Calvary.”

Irwin said she is passionate about her call to serve her siblings in Christ as a minister of word and sacrament. She is committed to building relationships and growing the church’s ministries, all while sharing the radically good news of God’s expansive and enthusiastic welcome for all of God’s beloved children to have a place in the church, the release said.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Irwin said. “I think God’s got something in store for us and I’m excited to find out what it is together.”

Irwin has a bachelor’s degree in social work from Pacific Lutheran University and a master’s degree in divinity from The Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia. Since her ordination in 2016, she has served three congregations in the New Jersey Synod: Holy Trinity in Nutley as a settled pastor; St. Stephen in South Plainfield as an interim pastor; and St. Paul’s in Jersey City as an interim pastor.

People are invited to meet Pastor Irwin on any Sunday morning or by calling the church office at 908-276-2418. People can also watch worship online and find more information about Calvary at www.calvarycranford.com. Calvary has been part of the Cranford community since 1928.

Photos Courtesy of Calvary Lutheran Church