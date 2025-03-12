New multi-specialty facility for physical therapy opens in Cranford

CRANFORD, NJ — JAG Physical Therapy, one of the fastest growing comprehensive physical and occupational therapy practices providing rehabilitative care to patients and sports teams in more than 150 locations across the northeast, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, announced the opening of its newest Union County location in Cranford. This new multi-specialty facility is located at 49 South Ave. West, Cranford.

As the preferred physical therapy provider of New Jersey, JAG Physical Therapy is opening this new multi-specialty location in Cranford, marking its 85th clinic throughout the state. Building off the success of the existing seven Union County establishments, the addition of this new Cranford facility aligns with the company’s mission to increase residents’ access to personalized and comprehensive care.

The Cranford facility is supervised by Clinical Director Madeline Holtz. She earned her bachelor’s degree in health and exercise science from The College of New Jersey and her doctorate in physical therapy from Rutgers University School of Health Professionals. Holtz is a certified clinical exercise physiologist and has been with JAG Physical Therapy since 2022.

“JAG Physical Therapy has deep roots throughout Union County, and our team is well experienced in providing specialized physical and occupational care to this growing community,” said Holtz. “I’m excited to continue enhancing the health and wellness of Union County residents through personalized and compassionate care, ensuring top quality services for every patient.”

This Cranford multi-specialty location provides a diverse range of specialized services, including sports medicine and women’s health services, pediatric therapy, cupping therapy and balance/gait training, while Union County facilities also offer the company’s At Home Therapy Program. Patients who visit the Cranford location do not need a referral from a doctor to begin physical therapy treatment and can work with a therapist for as long as 30 days before needing a referral to continue services. To meet with a physical therapist with or without a referral, patients can directly request an appointment at jagpt.com or call the Cranford facility at 908-409-0588 for more information.