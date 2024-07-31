New Jersey American Water names winners of annual Protect Our Watersheds Art Contest

CAMDEN, NJ — New Jersey American Water has announced the winners of its annual Protect Our Watersheds Art Contest. Three students within the company’s service territory were selected as winners for conveying the importance of protecting our natural resources through exceptional artwork.

“We are impressed by the submissions we’ve received and applaud each student who participated,” said Denise Venuti Free, senior director of Communications and External Affairs, New Jersey American Water. “Initiatives like our art contest emphasize that we all have a role in protecting our water sources. With these young stewards, the future of our watersheds looks promising.”

The grand prize was awarded to Neel from Somerset County, NJ for his drawing of water and land protection and conservation. Neel’s artwork provides tips everyone could use to protect and love their watershed. “All of these actions will help to protect our watersheds and to conserve water which is our most precious resource,” said Neel.

The second-place prize was awarded to Dasha of Burlington County, for her drawing of Water for Growth. Dasha’s artwork highlights the importance of water consumption and how water is needed for earth to survive. “Access to water ensures that we can thrive,” said Dasha.

Additionally, a third-place prize was awarded to Shannon of Union County, for her drawing of watersheds around us. Shannon’s artwork exemplifies the use of watersheds. “Watersheds are important to people, animals and everything,” said Shannon.

The winners each received an American Express gift card, and all contest participants received a certificate of participation.

