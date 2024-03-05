New art workshops for adults offered this spring

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced a new series of acrylic painting workshops for adults will take place this spring on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Trailside Nature and Science Center, 452 New Providence Road, Mountainside.

“We are thrilled to offer our residents the opportunity to explore their artistic potential in the relaxing and breathtaking ambiance of Watchung Reservation through creative workshops like these,” said Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “We encourage you to make your reservation today and prepare to be inspired. I hope to see you there.”

There will be a total of three workshops, each focusing on a different nature theme:

• March 9 – Beautiful Flowers;

• April 13 – Scenic Landscapes; and

• May 11 – Terrific Trees.

The workshops will be taught by artist and long-time Elizabeth resident Dario Scholis. Born in Quito, Ecuador, Scholis began painting at a young age. He graduated from the School of Fine Arts at the Central University of Quito and later attended the Corcoran School of Arts in Washington, D.C.

Scholis has taught art to adults and children of all abilities for more than 20 years. In recent years, he has created interactive art projects emphasizing the importance of recycling and caring for the environment. Join Scholis as he teaches the basics and benefits of using acrylic paint. Using nature as their subject, participants will let their creativity flow as they produce one-of-a-kind works of art to take home.

Attendees must be age 18 or older. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit ucnj.org/trailside and follow the link to Union County’s secure online registration page. The fee is $20 per person per class and includes all materials.

Aside from special programs and events, Trailside welcomes all visitors free of charge every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for Mondays and major holidays.

For more information about the adult art workshops or other upcoming programs and events at Trailside, visit ucnj.org/trailside or call 908-789-3670. For quick links to all Union County environmental programs and activities, visit the Green Connection at ucnj.org/green-connection.

For more information about activities and programs of the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation visit online at ucnj.org/parks, email [email protected] or call 908-527-4900.