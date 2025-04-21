New apartment complex to add 218 luxury apartments to the community

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Fernmoor, an innovative and experienced builder of properties in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, had a ribbon-cutting recently to officially open Mi-Place™ at First Radio, a new luxury apartment complex located in Roselle Park.

More than a century ago, New Jersey’s first successful commercial radio broadcast took place at the Roselle Park lab and factory of the Marconi Wireless Telegraph Company of America, which is the origin of Mi-Place at First Radio’s name. The new apartment complex will continue the legacy of this property by helping to lead the revitalization of Roselle Park.

Mi-Place at First Radio adds 218 apartments to the area, consisting of one- and two-bedroom apartments with open floorplans, luxury vinyl plank flooring, designer brushed nickel lighting fixtures, quartz kitchen countertops, modern stainless-steel appliances and more across two buildings. The first building, complete with 87 units, is open and already more than 50% leased.

This apartment community offers convenience for commuters, located within one mile of both the Cranford and Roselle Park train stations. Mi-Place at First Radio will also offer a jitney shuttle to the Cranford train station, planned for later in the year to further ease the commute for residents traveling to New York. Residents also enjoy easy access to downtown Roselle Park, a growing community with parks, country clubs, golf courses, cinemas and restaurants all nearby.

Beyond luxury living within the apartments, Mi-Place at Firs Radio also offers several valuable communal amenities, including a resident clubroom, a game room, a business center with individual private workstations and conference rooms, gym, an outside saltwater pool with a patio, an outdoor kitchen and BBQ area and a pet spa, with no amenity fee.

Mi-Place at First Radio’s second building, Studio 2, will add an additional 131 units. Studio 2 is expected to open in late August to early September 2025. For more information, visit https://www.mi-placefirstradio.com/.