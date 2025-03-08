Nearly 1,000 children to attend Women’s History Month Concert at UCPAC on March 5

RAHWAY, NJ — The New Jersey Youth Symphony, a program of Wharton Arts, has announced that nearly 1,000 elementary and middle school students will attend a free Education Concert on Wednesday, March 5, at 10 a.m., at the Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway. Students from Union, Essex, Morris and Passaic counties will attend this special event celebrating Women’s History Month, with music selections by Louise Farrenc, Florence Price, Chen Yi and Gabriela Lena Frank. Led by Helen H. Cha-Pyo, the NJYS Youth Symphony will perform a one-hour concert that offers an opportunity for young audiences to engage with music, history, and culture in a meaningful way.

Said Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Cha-Pyo, “Music has the power to tell stories, preserve history and shape the future. As we celebrate Women’s History Month, the New Jersey Youth Symphony is excited to present Raise Their Voices!, a special educational concert highlighting the works of four trailblazing women composers who have made a lasting impact on classical music. Spanning over 200 years, the program features composers from diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds, each with a unique voice that has contributed to the evolution of orchestral music and the advancement of women’s equality in the arts.”

As NJYS honors the voices of remarkable women composers, it invites students, educators and audiences of all backgrounds to join in celebrating their legacy. Their music speaks to the enduring impact of women in the arts. Young audience members can expect to experience a variety of symphonic dances and festival music and enjoy a special segment introducing various orchestral instruments with visual presentations. For more information, visit NJYS.org.

Photo Courtesy of Alice Hamlet