Nearly 1,000 Catholics attend Elizabeth church’s ‘beautiful’ 125th anniversary celebration

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ELIZABETH, NJ — About 900 parishioners from Elizabeth’s Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Patrick Church commemorated the 125th anniversary of their church’s construction with a Mass on Saturday, Nov. 16, led by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, and concelebrated by Auxiliary Bishop Elias R. Lorenzo, Episcopal vicar for Union County.

The standing-room-only Mass was the first liturgy in the nave since an extensive repainting project began in March, so parish community members arrived excited to see the result of the refurbishment. They also listened intently to Tobin as he reminded everyone that a church is more than just bricks and mortar. He said it is the “living stones,” or the people inside, who matter the most.

At the Mass’s conclusion, the pastoral council presented a plaque to the parish’s administrator, Father Ryan Dela Pena, commending him on three years of outstanding leadership. Roughly 800 people then gathered for a reception in the church basement, where community members new and old mingled over a hearty feast. Tobin also visited The Mercy House’s nearby Elizabeth location for the first time, where he received an update about the archdiocese of Newark ministry’s efforts to provide essentials like food and clothes to all in need.

“It was a beautiful Mass – people are still raving about it,” said Dela Pena, who added that the liturgy was the largest he has experienced at his church. “What made it really special was the fact that the whole parish came together to pull it off. We had over 30 members of our confirmation class serving food at the reception and many parishioners were here cleaning the church ahead of time. Everyone did what they could to help and it was joyful to see. It just shows how our parish is truly a family.”

Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Patrick’s parish community is more than 165 years old, but its current church opened in 1899. The building, which was based on Germany’s Cologne Cathedral, served Elizabeth’s Irish and German Catholics in its early years. It is now home to one of the archdiocese’s largest Hispanic congregations, including a highly active youth ministry. Learn more by visiting www.ihmsp.org.

Photos Courtesy of Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Patrick Church