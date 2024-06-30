NABIP–NJ honors winner of the 2024 Board of Directors Award

UNION, NJ — Sandy Gibson, president and CEO at Karing is Mutual LLC in Union Township, has been named the 2024 recipient of the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals – New Jersey Chapter Board of Directors Award.

Gibson, a longtime association member, was honored for her continuous service and leadership.

She began her insurance career at Prudential Healthcare and moved to AmeriHealth in 2000, where she served for more than 15 years. She then started her own brokerage agency, Karing is Mutual LLC.

Gibson joined NABIP–NJ in 2002 and has been involved nationally with NABIP for more than 20 years. She has held many positions, including president of NABIP–NJ from 2013-2014. In ongoing service, Gibson now serves as president of the Central Chapter of NABIP–NJ, which has seen a remarkable turnaround through her leadership, gaining national attention.

“Sandy is always willing to go the extra mile for the association,” NABIP-NJ Board President Katie Skilton said. “She’s creative, efficient and, when she sets a goal, she achieves it. She led the NABIP–NJ Central Chapter to achieve NABIP National Platinum Certification, marking only the third chapter in association history to do so. We applaud Sandy’s dedication.”

“To be the recipient of this award is indeed a humbling honor,” Gibson said. “More importantly, it should speak to the fact that broker and employee benefit specialists play a major role in the healthcare and health insurance arena. The members of NABIP–NJ are of the highest caliber of professionals and I’m fortunate to walk and work amongst them.”

Photo Courtesy of NABIP–NJ