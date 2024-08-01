Music legends Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew to perform at UCPAC

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew: Remain in Light is a must-see performance.

They will be delivering powerhouse renditions of Talking Heads classics at Union County Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 8 p.m. With an all-star backing band, they will perform classics such as “Once in a Lifetime,” “Psycho Killer,” “Take Me to the River” and selections from their respective solo careers. Their special guest will be Cool Cool Cool.

Belew was the longtime lead singer and guitarist for prog rock act King Crimson. He’s also recorded with, performed alongside and toured with David Bowie, Frank Zappa, Talking Heads, Nine Inch Nails, Tori Amos, Paul Simon and Cyndi Lauper, to name a few. Additionally, he’s released more than 20 solo albums and was a 2005 Grammy nominee.

Harrison is the keyboardist and guitar player for Talking Heads. He’s also a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Grammy in 2021. He’s had multiple critically acclaimed solo albums, including “Casual Gods.” He’s also had an extensive career as a producer and worked with Nona Hendryx, No Doubt, Violent Femmes, Foo Fighters and Live, among many others. Prior to joining Talking Heads, Harrison was a member of The Modern Lovers.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Harrison was exposed to music at an early age. His mother and grandmother were fans of Elvis. His dad was a saxophonist who was in a band in college in the 1930s, then he moved into a different career. “He was not playing music all the time,” said Harrison, who got into a rock band playing keyboards.

He didn’t think he’d end up being a professional musician, but he met Jonathan Richman, who asked him to be in The Modern Lovers. “We made demo tapes,” said Harrison. “We had a long time finding a manager.”

While Harrison played on The Modern Lovers debut album in 1972, it wasn’t released until 1976. It was produced by John Cale. “It’s amazing it took until 1976,” said Harrison. “It was the worst record contract I ever signed.”

Harrison was broken up with The Modern Lovers – and broke – when he was offered a spot in Talking Heads. “It gelled almost immediately,” he said.

The cover of the Talking Heads’ third album, “Fear of Music,” was designed by Harrison. It received a Grammy nomination for Best Recording Package.

In between Talking Heads tours, Harrison started producing. He worked with a group called The Escalators and Nona Hendryx, who had a hit with LaBelle, “Lady Marmalade.” Harrison said that he and Hendryx shared the same hairdresser, who was also dating Robert Fripp. It was the hairdresser who suggested to Hendryx that Harrison produce her.

Harrison feels he has a natural gift for producing. “Slightly being a group psychologist, managing the personal relationships,” he said. “I gained the confidence in doing the records where we spent all the time in the studio. It was sort of gradual; just getting the confidence, decision making. Learning various tricks, getting around problems when musicians get stuck.”

When Harrison’s mother had cancer, he began spending more time in Milwaukee. “We were paying less for the studio when I was in New York,” he said. “It gave me time to help my mother and the opportunity to be in the studio for months at a time, experimenting.”

In earlier experiences as a producer, Harrison would feel the pressure of the budget. “You try to have a lot worked out in advance,” he said.

It was in Milwaukee that he produced Violent Femmes and Elliot Murphy.

Harrison was delighted to receive a Lifetime Achievement Grammy in 2021 for his work with Talking Heads. “I think it was appropriate (that) they would honor us for the whole of our work,” he said.

Belew played with Harrison on the Talking Heads album “Remain in Light.”

“We became friends and continued to be friends,” Harrison said.

For their performance at UCPAC, there will be an 11-piece band, including a horn section. “It’s a great show,” said Harrison. “I think people will really like it. The songs are timeless.”

To purchase tickets for the Remain in Light event, visit: https://ucpac.org/event/jerry-harrison-adrian-belew-remain-in-light/.

