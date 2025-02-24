CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Public Library presents “Mush! With Noggin the Sled Dog,” an educational program for all ages, on Saturday, March 29, at 10 a.m., in the Cranford Community Center, 220 Walnut Ave., Cranford. 2025 is the 100th anniversary of the 1925 Diphtheria Epidemic Serum Run. Remember Balto and Togo and the many heroic huskies and mushers who carried life-saving anti-toxin to the town of Nome, Alaska? Want to learn more? Musher Karen Land, will cover these subjects and more when she and Noggin, the Alaskan husky, visit the Cranford Community Center.

Land is a writer, public speaker and three-time participant in the 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, as well as many other sprint and endurance races in Alaska, Canada, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Maine. Since 2000, Land has traveled to nearly every state with her dog sled, mushing gear, Arctic clothing and beloved dogs, giving more than 1,000 school and public library presentations.

This free program is made possible by the Friends of the Library and is open to participants of all ages, children and adults. Registration is not required, but space is limited and may be unavailable to latecomers. Doors open at 9:50 a.m.