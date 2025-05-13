Movie theater ceiling collapses

On Wednesday, April 30, at approximately 7:29 p.m., the Cranford Police and Fire departments responded to the Cranford movie theater at 25 North Ave. West on the report of a ceiling collapse. On arrival, first responders found an active ceiling collapse in the movie theater, which was open and operational at the time of this event.

Responding crews immediately began a search and rescue effort and determined that all occupants had evacuated.

No injuries to any occupants of the building or to first responders were reported. Emergency units remained on scene to secure utilities and ensure that the building is secured.

At the time of this information, the building remains uninhabitable and the cause of the collapse remains under investigation.