Sock drive for Elijah’s Promise hosted at Mount Saint Mary Academy

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — Members of the Mount Saint Mary Academy Helping Other People Everywhere club exceeded their goal for this year’s “Sock It to ’Em” drive. During six weeks in October and November, the generosity of the academy community yielded 700 pairs of socks, which were donated to Elijah’s Promise in New Brunswick.

Donna Toryak, director of enrollment management and HOPE club adviser, said, “With winter coming, surely these will come in handy to assist this community outreach organization and ensure the warmth and comfort of their clients. Thank you again to all who have filled our boxes, baskets and bags with colorful, warm, heavy and durable socks in all sizes for all ages! Where there is a need, you always answer the call, and we appreciate all you do to share with others.”

Photos Courtesy of Michelle H. Daino