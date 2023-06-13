Police, fire department extinguish house fire

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — On Wednesday, May 31, at approximately 4:40 p.m., Mountainside police responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a house fire on Darby Lane. Upon arrival, police officers found the rear of the home’s attached garage actively on fire. Members of the Mountainside Fire Department arrived and extinguished the blaze with assistance from Summit and Springfield Fire Departments.

The home was unoccupied at the time and there are no reported injuries to firefighters. The home sustained damage to the rear of the attached garage and fire did not extend into the living quarters of the structure. The Union County Arson Task Force conducted an investigation and determined the fire to be accidental originating from the spontaneous combustion of rags used in the application of tung oil.

Photos Courtesy of Mountainside Police