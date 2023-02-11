Police are investigating fatal car accident

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — On Friday, Jan. 20, at approximately 6:45 a.m., Mountainside police were dispatched to a single-car motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 22 West just past the Springfield border and across from the AMC Theater. On arrival, officers found the sole occupant, a 61-year-old Plainfield man, unresponsive. The victim’s vehicle, a 1996 Mercedes-Benz, left the roadway at a curve and struck a large-diameter utility pole. Responding officers attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Mountainside police are asking any witnesses to contact Detective Ryan Carr at 908-232-8100.