Police and fire departments respond to truck fire

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — On Wednesday, May 3, at approximately 6:12 p.m., Mountainside police responded to the area of Route 22 and Summit Road for a small box truck that had its cab fully involved in fire.

The owner and vehicle operator, a 62-year-old Staten Island resident, reported that smoke began to pour into the cabin of his truck causing him to pull over immediately. The operator was unable to extinguish the fire before it became larger and consumed the cab portion of the truck, a 2015 Freightliner, which was just picked up from a repair shop.

The truck used for Fedex deliveries was empty and did not contain any cargo. Mountainside Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire and received assistance from the Union County HAZMAT team to contain the vehicle’s diesel fuel. No injuries were reported and the roadway was closed for approximately two-and-a-half hours.

Photo Courtesy of Mountainside Police